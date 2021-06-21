https://thepostmillennial.com/covid-origins-psaki-global-conversations/

President Biden returned from the G7 meeting and summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, during with the origins of COVID-19 and an investigation into those origins were discussed.

Reporters on Monday had questions for the White House as to how an investigation into the Chinese origins of the virus could be conducted or implemented given China’s unwillingness to engage in an investigation led by an international coalition.

The White House maintained a vague position on how China could be cajoled into addressing the issue of the pandemic’s origins.

“COVID-19 origins,” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked, “[National Security Advisor] Jake Sullivan said this week that if China does not let investigators probing the COVID origins in they are going to face isolation in the international community. So what is an example of something the White House thinks China would care about being isolated from?”

“Last week there was a great deal of calibration in the global community among the world’s largest democracies, the world’s global security partners, about how we are going to work together to address the rising economic power of China concerns where we have concerns,” Psaki said.

“The lack of transparency,” she continued, “is certainly one of them. So I think that what the President and Jake Sullivan were referring to is the global community has taken notice. We’re going to work together to exercise the necessary pressure on China to be a participant and to provide transparent data and access in this case and China wants to have a role in the global community and global conversations as certainly they would take note of that.”

Doocy looked for clarification on the Biden administration’s stance on China, asking if the White House position is that “isolation from the international community is more of a deterrent than say sanctions or threatening sanctions or some other form of punishment.”

Psaki said that China is “not looking to have the global community align against them,” but did not specify what that lack of alignment would look like.

During the G7 conference, global leaders urged the CCP to respect the human rights of the Muslim minority in Xinjiang province, to preserve the freedom of Hong Kong, to undertake a proper investigation, and to ensure peace in with Taiwan.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

