Vice President Kamala Harris jetted to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Monday as the crisis along the US-Mexico border spirals out of control.

EARLIER: @VP Kamala Harris departs JBA en route to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/ywNdIUvux9 — The Hill (@thehill) June 21, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed ‘Border Czar’ by Joe Biden 89 days ago but has still failed to visit the region as the immigration crisis in North America spirals out of control.

“Harris was tapped by Biden back in March to be his point person on the border crisis, a role political observers—even at the time—saw as fraught with challenges with little political upside. Harris is very likely to run for president at some point, and a failure at the border—her highest-profile assignment—could be catastrophic for her career,” writes Fox News.

Twenty Republican Governors dispatched a scathing letter to President Biden last month demanding he take further action to solve the border emergency.

“Allowing the federal government to place a potentially unlimited number of unaccompanied migrant children into our states’ facilities for an unspecified length of time with almost zero transparency is unacceptable and unsustainable,” they write. “We have neither the resources nor the obligation to solve the federal government’s problem and foot the bill for the consequences of this administration’s misguided actions.”

“The cause of the border crisis is entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals executed within your first 100 days in office,” the letter says. “The rhetoric of the Biden administration and the rollback of critical agreements with our allies have led to the inhumane treatment of tens of thousands of children and undermined a fragile immigration system.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

