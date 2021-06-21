http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/nMu98DJlmTc/why-airlines-let-sick-passengers-on-flights-11623848201

Airlines actually encourage sick people to get on flights by imposing big penalties if they delay travel. The issue has gotten more attention from the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: Steve Pfost/Newsday/Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...