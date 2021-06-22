https://hannity.com/media-room/100-kennedy-white-house-must-believe-you-can-land-on-the-sun-if-you-go-at-night/

Senator John Kennedy fired-back at the White House this week after the administration claimed the generous unemployment benefits have nothing to do with the country’s labor shortage; saying no one in America actually believes that.

“There’s such a labor shortage. The White House says it has nothing to do with the extended unemployment checks people are getting until September,” said Fox News.

“The White House says that the rich unemployment benefits have nothing to do with the labor shortage? They must believe you can land on the sun if you go at night too. That’s preposterous… Just like nature abhors a vacuum, nature abhors a moron— and that’s a moronic statement,” fired-back Kennedy.

Sen @JohnKennedyLA savages Biden’s denial enhanced unemployment benefits resulted in labor shortage: “They must believe you can land on the sun if you go at night too. That’s preposterous… Just like nature abhors a vacuum, nature abhors a moron— and that’s a moronic statement.” pic.twitter.com/pQwQQjQGCE — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2021

“I don’t know anybody in America who believes that!” he added.

Watch Kennedy on Fox above.

