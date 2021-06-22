https://basedunderground.com/2021/06/22/15472-dead-1-5-million-injured-50-serious-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/

A subscriber from Europe recently emailed us and reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50, although there are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured due to COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through June 19, 2021 there are 15,472 deaths and 1,509,266 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, half of them (753,657) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.[1]

Here is the summary data through June 19, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 7,420 deaths and 560,256 injuries to 19/06/2021

16,133 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 81 deaths

12,637 Cardiac disorders incl. 964 deaths

101 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 6 deaths

7000 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 4 deaths

265 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

8,122 Eye disorders incl. 17 deaths

51,030 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 348 deaths

155,486 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,290 deaths

468 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 31 deaths

6,110 Immune system disorders incl. 32 deaths

17,549 Infections and infestations incl. 762 deaths

6,275 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 104 deaths

13,249 Investigations incl. 285 deaths

4,162 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 139 deaths

79,125 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 88 deaths

325 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps) incl. 23 deaths

100,895 Nervous system disorders incl. 780 deaths

384 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths

107 Product issues

9,928 Psychiatric disorders incl. 105 deaths

1,765 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 115 deaths

2,696 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

23,689 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 848 deaths

26,641 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 66 deaths

846 Social circumstances incl. 10 deaths

281 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 19 deaths

14,987 Vascular disorders incl. 289 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 4,147 deaths and 122,643 injuries to 19/06/2021

2,239 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 29 deaths

3,315 Cardiac disorders incl. 446 deaths

39 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths

1,454 Ear and labyrinth disorders

82 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

1,883 Eye disorders incl. 7 deaths

10,655 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 142 deaths

33,936 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,759 deaths

209 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 11 deaths

1,117 Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths

3,835 Infections and infestations incl. 234 deaths

2,480 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 77 deaths

2,670 Investigations incl. 89 deaths

1,297 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 85 deaths

15,131 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 77 deaths

128 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps) incl. 15 deaths

21,684 Nervous system disorders incl. 424 deaths

255 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 2 death

20 Product issues

2,437 Psychiatric disorders incl. 69 deaths

807 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 52 deaths

459 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death

5,640 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 399 deaths

6,538 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 28 deaths

504 Social circumstances incl. 13 deaths

397 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 38 deaths

3,432 Vascular disorders incl. 141 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 3,364 deaths and 793,036 injuries to 19/06/2021

9,136 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 132 deaths

12,135 Cardiac disorders incl. 396 deaths

95 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths

8,797 Ear and labyrinth disorders

309 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths

13,459 Eye disorders incl. 12 deaths

81,806 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 161 deaths

212,663 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 891 deaths

525 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 25 deaths

3,085 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths

17,791 Infections and infestations incl. 217 deaths

7,854 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 77 deaths

16,731 Investigations incl. 79 deaths

9,765 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 50 deaths

123,637 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 45 deaths

332 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths

169,286 Nervous system disorders incl. 532 deaths

223 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 4 deaths

103 Product issues

14,931 Psychiatric disorders incl. 27 deaths

2,809 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 29 deaths

5,967 Reproductive system and breast disorders

26,631 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 387 deaths

36,457 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 22 deaths

772 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths

671 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 16 deaths

17,066 Vascular disorders incl. 235 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: 541 deaths and 33, 331 injuries to 19/06/2021

306 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 16 deaths

496 Cardiac disorders incl. 56 deaths

14 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

177 Ear and labyrinth disorders

8 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

383 Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths

3,086 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 23 deaths

8,761 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 137 deaths

52 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 4 deaths

85 Immune system disorders

392 Infections and infestations incl. 13 deaths

320 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 8 deaths

2,003 Investigations incl. 37 deaths

184 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 10 deaths

5,718 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 17 deaths

16 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps)

7,093 Nervous system disorders incl. 68 deaths

9 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

9 Product issues

355 Psychiatric disorders incl. 5 deaths

119 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 8 deaths

114 Reproductive system and breast disorders

1,130 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 43 deaths

804 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 2 deaths

72 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths

336 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 26 deaths

1,289 Vascular disorders incl. 60 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

Article from Global Research.

