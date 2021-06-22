http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BekvEeqyCJI/

Sixteen people were shot, seven of them fatally, on Monday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reported that fatalities began at 9:45 a.m. when a 67-year-old man was shot dead in a road rage incident.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that the next fatality occurred about 3:40 p.m., when a 23-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in East Garland Park.

The Times pointed out that two people, an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, were shot dead in Woodlawn Park at about 5:40 p.m. Both victims sustained gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead at the scene.

NBC 5 also observed that a 28-year-old man was shot and killed about 8:40 p.m. while “working on his car” in “the 10400 block of South Eggleston Avenue.” The man was shot multiple times, transported to a hospital, and pronounced dead.

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle around 9:40 p.m. He was in the vehicle with a woman “in the 11800 block of South Michigan Avenue” when someone opened fire, killing him and wounding her.

Minutes later, a 19-year-old was shot and killed while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle “in the 300 block of West 52nd Place.”

Breitbart News explained that 49 people were shot, five fatally, over Father’s Day weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

