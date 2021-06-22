https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/22/2a-expert-stephen-gutowski-explains-the-real-danger-of-the-new-texas-silence-law/

Twitchy regular and 2nd Amendment expert Stephen Gutowski has a new article out on the “real danger of the new Texas silence law” that he’s condensed into this must-read thread:

First up, he’s warning that “Texas telling its citizens it can nullify federal law could create unsuspecting federal felons as recent history shows”

Here’s why:

Something similar happened in Kansas a few years back:

The Kansas duo attempted to appeal to SCOTUS but failed:

According to Gutowski, “These laws don’t invite Second Amendment challenges. These are commerce clause cases”:

The worry here is that Texas is “misleading people into committing federal felonies in order to get legal guinea pigs”:

Read the whole thing here:

