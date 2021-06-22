https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/active-shooter-at-new-york-mall-developing/

Posted by Kane on June 22, 2021 3:57 pm

A police command center has been set up around the Galleria Mall at Crystal Run in New York state. All roads leading to and from the mall are blocked off.

