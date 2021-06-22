https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/active-shooter-at-new-york-mall-developing/
BREAKING: Active shooter reported at the Galleria Mall in Middletown, New York pic.twitter.com/aLRMpmy5AA
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 22, 2021
A police command center has been set up around the Galleria Mall at Crystal Run in New York state. All roads leading to and from the mall are blocked off.
Active shooter at the galleria in Middletown Ny. A friend who works there said they’re firing bullets back pic.twitter.com/Gy7NG3HT7t
— Jun (@RealJuniorV) June 22, 2021