https://www.dailywire.com/news/after-multiple-fights-at-nba-games-phoenix-suns-forced-to-issue-statement-condemning-violence

The Spanish Flu lasted from 1918-1920, reportedly killing over 50 million people worldwide. What followed was a decade replete with jazz bands, a roaring economy, and more than a few parties. It was the natural reaction to two years of devastation.

As we slowly transition away from the days of quarantining and lockdowns following the COVID-19 pandemic, are we setting ourselves up for a decade of fun much like the 1920’s?

If the early days of re-opening are any indication, we are not.

Instead, it seems that forcing people inside for over a year has resulted in something much more sinister — physical violence.

Sports fans have slowly been returning to arenas over the past few months, and arenas and stadiums around the country are finally allowing full-capacity crowds. While it’s been wonderful to see, the influx of fans is causing some issues.

On Monday, the Phoenix Suns organization was forced to put out a statement condemning fighting in their arena, following a spate of violent incidents at NBA games.

The Phoenix Suns are enjoying a run in the NBA postseason, and while the intensity on the court continues to heat up, we still expect Suns fans to keep their cool off the court. We will not tolerate the violence that erupted following Sunday’s game at Phoenix Suns Arena. We consider Suns fans to be the best in the world. Fighting or taunting to incite violence is not reflective of our organization or how fans across the Valley should be represented. Let’s work together to provide a model fan experience that is fun, enthusiastic and respectful.

The statement comes after a rash of violence between the Suns faithful and opposing fans during games.

During the Western Conference Semifinals, a Suns fan went viral for beating up a Denver Nuggets fan and yelling “Suns in four!” to the individuals filming the altercation.

Losing WITH the high ground. Banned for life pic.twitter.com/GMos7w7Pok — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 12, 2021

The Suns fan became an overnight sensation and was reportedly sent a signed jersey and tickets to the Western Conference Finals by Suns superstar Devin Booker.

“He’s highly spirited for this team. … If you watch the full video, you might think he’s a pretty wholesome guy that had no wrong intention but was forced into that situation,” Booker said.

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson didn’t feel the same way, questioning Booker’s gesture.

“Devin Booker, this might set a bad precedent,” Jefferson wrote on Instagram.

During game one against the LA Clippers, the “Suns in four” fan was seen taking photos with fans from the capacity crowd.

Suns fans asking the “SUNS IN 4” guy for selfies in Game 1 😂 (via @draftrounders) pic.twitter.com/HBI4qmVSTl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2021

On Sunday, the brawling continued as a verbal altercation between Suns and Clippers fans turned into a full-on fight in the concourse of Phoenix Suns arena.

Suns fans x Clippers fans get into a fight. 😳 (via @hayden_sandman) pic.twitter.com/Da8HNAEox5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 21, 2021

Fighting at sporting events is nothing new, but it certainly seems to be on the rise as organizations open up their venues for full-capacity crowds. In Major League Baseball, there have been multiple instances of fans brawling in the stands over the first three months of the season, including some pretty scary moments.

It’s nice to know that our society has decided the “Roaring Twenties” went about it the wrong way, and the 2020’s will be going in a much different direction.

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers, and the NBA for Sporting News. Send your sports questions to sports@dailywire.com.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

