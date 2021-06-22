http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/xsMlZiB_YrY/amazons-planned-purchase-of-mgm-to-be-reviewed-by-ftc-11624379614

Lina Khan was designated as FTC chairwoman after she won Senate confirmation last week to be one of the agency’s commissioners.

Photo: graeme jennings/pool/Shutterstock

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...