https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/22/another-day-another-dose-of-hypocrisy-from-rep-aoc-this-time-in-the-nyc-mayoral-race/

It’s primary day in New York City where Dems are going to the polls and using ranked-choice voting for the first time (what could go wrong?) to pick the next mayor.

As expected, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put far-left Maya Wiley as her No. 1 pick:

But she ranked Scott Stringer at No. 2:

This would be the same Scott Stringer facing a number of sexual misconduct allegations:

The authenticity of the clip was confirmed by “sources close to AOC”, by the way:

So she stayed silent for weeks but admits this now?

What a hypocrite she is:

So much for #MeToo:

Oh, is this no longer important?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...