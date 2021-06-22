https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/22/anti-racist-workshop-teaches-university-of-oklahoma-instructors-how-to-clamp-down-on-students-who-think-independently-video/

Cornell University may teach students how to examine “the connection between the cosmos and the idea of racial blackness,” but they’ve got nothing on the University of Oklahoma, it seems:

And that’s still just scratching the surface. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) has even more disturbing details about the degree to which Critical Race Theory has infected higher education:

Here’s the full video posted by FIRE, if you can stomach it:



Severely.

Colleges are actively discouraging students from thinking critically and independently. Even considering other points of view is practically a hate crime in this environment. That’s antithetical to what college is ostensibly supposed to do. It’s definitely antithetical to how America’s supposed to work.

What a time to be alive.

