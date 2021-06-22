https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/22/anti-racist-workshop-teaches-university-of-oklahoma-instructors-how-to-clamp-down-on-students-who-think-independently-video/

Cornell University may teach students how to examine “the connection between the cosmos and the idea of racial blackness,” but they’ve got nothing on the University of Oklahoma, it seems:

A University of Oklahoma instructor suggests adhering to Standard American English is racist and rewards a “white upper class way of speaking and writing”. Suggesting that black students cannot use Standard American English is racist. #CriticalRaceTheory pic.twitter.com/37wRiDMJtT — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) June 22, 2021

And that’s still just scratching the surface. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) has even more disturbing details about the degree to which Critical Race Theory has infected higher education:

BREAKING: A recording of an “Anti-Racist Rhetoric & Pedagogies” workshop acquired by FIRE raises alarm bells about the state of free expression and conscience at @UofOklahoma.https://t.co/8DXLXnaqbf pic.twitter.com/JkU5JMEOel — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) June 22, 2021

“I, in this case, usually look for my students who might be, like, entertaining the idea of listening to a problematic argument. Then I say, ‘we don’t have to listen to that.’” That’s right — even thinking about listening to a disfavored argument is apparently to be discouraged. — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) June 22, 2021

One instructor notes that if students use “derogatory remarks, critiques, and hate speech,” as well as “white supremacist ideas or sources,” she will call the student out. And if it happens again, “report them.” — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) June 22, 2021

Imagine being an OU student who is “reported,” presumably to the administration, simply for your choice of text to analyze or what sources you include in a bibliography. — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) June 22, 2021

Professors cannot abuse their power to require students to adhere to a particular viewpoint or ideology. — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) June 22, 2021

As FIRE’s Guide to First-Year Orientation and Thought Reform on Campus explains:https://t.co/HXk9FgYj9z pic.twitter.com/yZ2Kj2KqKr — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) June 22, 2021

Watch the full video and take action: Demand that @UofOklahoma stop infringing on students’ rights to free speech and conscience. Full video: https://t.co/p0XOAxKoLt Take action:https://t.co/A0C9PLQPqW — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) June 22, 2021

Here’s the full video posted by FIRE, if you can stomach it:







Severely.

THIS is what’s problematic. These leftists keep using that word to shut down discourse. It’s not the job of a college instructor to deem speech or ideas “problematic” –with the possible exception of there being a threat or signs of self-harm or abuse. Not for political speech. https://t.co/n4o8LJwm0e — Greg ‘Zink’ Czinke (@gregzink) June 22, 2021

Colleges are actively discouraging students from thinking critically and independently. Even considering other points of view is practically a hate crime in this environment. That’s antithetical to what college is ostensibly supposed to do. It’s definitely antithetical to how America’s supposed to work.

What a time to be alive.

As @TheFIREorg demonstrates, certain “anti-racist pedagogies” can be used to intimidate or silence University students who disagree with their professors. University should students know and understand their rights in the classroom, and @TheFIREorg is a great resource for that. https://t.co/VViaf4iZSn — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 22, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

