Democrats put their faith and hope in Katie Hobbs to cover the fraud in Arizona.

She failed.

Despite her many attempts to shut down America’s Audit in Arizona the investigation into the Maricopa County ballots and machines is winding down. And Hobbs and Democrats KNOW the results will be devastating.

And no matter what spin they choose on CNN or MSNBC or any of the fake news media outlets the truth that is coming will shatter their lies.

On Monday Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs went on CNN with Anderson Cooper. She is about two steps from admitted complete defeat. The Democrats cheated and they know they are going to get caught.

Via The Storm Has Arrived:

Katie Hobbs: “I am concerned about what happens when this report comes out because we know, number 1, the election that we certified – those certified results – are an accurate reflection of the will of the voters in Arizona and number 2, there’s nothing that can be done now to overturn the election even if this audit was valid.”

Let that sink in. She essentially just admitted that she knows the audit results will be damning, but thinks it won’t change anything. [They] think they are untouchable.

