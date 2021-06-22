https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/22/as-vice-president-kamala-harris-presides-senate-republicans-filibuster-for-the-people-act-50-50/

It’s especially sweet that Senate Republicans filibustered the Democrats’ For the People Act with Vice President Kamala Harris presiding since among the many jobs given to her by President Joe Biden was to oversee the passage of the bill.

BREAKING: Senate Republicans filibustered Democrats’ signature voting rights bill, denying it the 60 votes needed to advance the bill and start debate.https://t.co/5DdCsvSkGH — Axios (@axios) June 22, 2021

This bill had literally nothing do to with voting rights. https://t.co/rXrF86170N — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 22, 2021

But it says it is for the people, Matt. It says it right there. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) June 22, 2021

The Associated Press breaks down what the bill was really about:

The bill failed 50-50 vote as Republicans denied Democrats the 60 votes needed to begin debate. The bill would strike down hurdles to voting, curb the influence of money in politics and limit partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts. https://t.co/w7Ys0ygIsr — The Associated Press (@AP) June 22, 2021

“Strike down hurdles to voting.”

If you want to know why people on the right no longer trust major media organizations, look no further than this alleged description of HR1 which might as well have come straight from a Dem press release. https://t.co/eaCjwCW0fj — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 22, 2021

By a vote of 50-50, Democrats fail to secure enough votes to overcome a filibuster on S.1, the For the People Act, delivering another loss to Biden. It’s also a loss for Harris who was tasked with getting the measure approved and presided over S.1’s death tonight in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/pDuo96zOwg — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 22, 2021

It’s Over: Senate Republicans Defeat Corrupt ‘For the People Act’ https://t.co/vn4JfnXWyd — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 22, 2021

👍👍👍 — Gary L (@whisperthebull) June 22, 2021

And we did it while we are at war with each other in total disarray and coming apart as a party……Imagine that. — Scott Joseph (@Scottjoseph63) June 22, 2021

This fight needs to hasten state legislatures to wake up and do their job. State sovereignty is at stake. — David Scott (@davescottreal) June 22, 2021

They won’t stop. Tyrants never do. — Lhop (@Lhop963) June 22, 2021

Harris failed at something? Kind of like every other thing she has done in government. See Presidential race and border crisis. — William Copper (@WilliamC0911) June 22, 2021

Did Kamala laugh when she failed again/still/always? — Debora Levy (@apromptdeb) June 22, 2021

Harris is a loser. — JMH (@Huffy1027) June 22, 2021

MSNBC panelist Mark Thompson called the outcome rule by minority, i.e., “apartheid.”

MSNBC guest, reacting to the failure of the corrupt For the People Act, says “this is a holdover from really the time of enslavement,” and likens the bill’s failure to “apartheid.” “Something’s going to have to be done.” pic.twitter.com/JnPgTUUIhT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2021

Oh G-d. Now it’s the apartheid word. 🙄 — 🇺🇸 CWakeman (@CWakeman4) June 22, 2021

Everything I don’t like is apartheid — Joseph Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) June 22, 2021

Was it like apartheid when the @SenateDems used the filibuster to block @SenatorTimScott’s police reform bill? — Mac Millington (@MrMacMillie) June 22, 2021

Alternative Headline: Republicans filibuster bill for just 2nd time in 7 years. https://t.co/aihRBGFfQ0 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 22, 2021

Oh look, it’s Sheldon WHITEhouse pic.twitter.com/WobOAPrU8x — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) June 22, 2021

All while the racist senator in the whites-only club is blaming racism for their failures. — Gulag Waiting List #582,245 (@wesleywood73) June 22, 2021

When all you have is a hammer……. — 🎶Del Paxton’s Piano🎶 (@Mark_Derr) June 22, 2021

[Insert anything here] is racist. — KGibbs 🇺🇲 (@kgwithaplan) June 22, 2021

Their 7 viewers are big mad — BPJ (@bpjauburn) June 22, 2021

They can cry more — RaichuRocks (@RaichuRocks99) June 22, 2021

At least this takes the For the People Act off Harris’s plate so she can get back to her work on the border crisis.

