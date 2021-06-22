https://thelibertydaily.com/attempted-hit-piece-against-trumps-treatment-of-secret-service-reveals-covid-19-reality/

Do you remember the headlines when President Trump had Covid-19? Many of them questioned how many people close to him, including his Secret Service agents, would die as a result of his irresponsible handling of the disease. Many in his family and close confidants were also infected, including his wife. One particular article (I wish I could find it now) predicted that President Trump’s actions would “decimate” the White House staff.

A new hit piece intended to reiterate all of these points came out today. Citizens for Ethics tried to smear President Trump by using a Freedom of Information Act request to find out how many Secret Service agents had been infected with Covid-19 in 2020. They were giddy to report, along with several in mainstream media, that the monstrous president put hundreds of lives in danger that resulted in nearly 900 members of the Secret Service being infected.

Nearly 900 Secret Service employees tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and March 9, 2021, according to government records obtained by CREW. The vast majority served in protection jobs, either as Special Agents or in the Uniformed Division. The records obtained by CREW show that in the first year of the pandemic, 881 active Secret Service employees were diagnosed with COVID. The list consists of 477 Special Agents, 249 members of the Uniformed Division, 131 working in Administrative, Professional, Technical Positions, 12 Investigative Protection Officers and 12 Technical Security Investigators. The records, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, do not include the names or assignments of those who tested positive.

Let’s set aside the fact that the President of the United States only comes in contact with a tiny percentage of Secret Service agents. Let’s also ignore that this “bombshell” is trying to blame the infections on President Trump’s personal Covid policies when it’s the agency itself that is responsible for protocols and procedures related to anything like the pandemic. All of those points are important, but there’s on big one the hit pieces invariably failed to mention.

To date, no Secret Service personnel have died from Covid-19. Nearly 900 were infected under Trump and during the first two months under Biden, yet there have been zero deaths attributed to the disease.

Most in the Secret Service are relatively young and healthy. These numbers reveal known cases, but they do not go into severity. It’s conspicuous that the report does not indicate how many were hospitalized, a statistic that could have been easily provided by Department of Homeland Security in their response to the FOIA request. Either CREW failed to ask the basic question or they intentionally omitted it for the sake of the narrative they were trying to create. They weren’t interested in who was actually harmed by the disease. They wanted raw data to use to point a finger at Orange Man Bad.

Hundreds of healthy Secret Service agents who had not been vaccinated had Covid-19 and survived. None died. What does this tell us about the unhinged push to vaccinate every healthy person in America?

