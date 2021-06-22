https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/559542-biden-job-approval-at-43-percent-in-iowa-poll

President BidenJoe BidenMilitary must better understand sexual assaults to combat them The Hill’s Equilibrium — Presented by NextEra Energy — Tasmanian devil wipes out penguin population On The Money: Democrats make full-court press on expanded child tax credit | White House confident Congress will raise debt ceiling MORE’s approval rating in Iowa slipped to 43 percent in June, according to the latest Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa poll.

The survey released on Tuesday found that a majority of Iowans, 52 percent, disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while 5 percent of respondents said they were unsure.

The poll results are a shift from the last time the Des Moines Register-Mediacom surveyed Iowans. A March poll found that 47 percent of Iowa residents approved of the job the president was doing, while 44 percent disapproved and 8 percent said they were unsure.

Biden’s national approval rating also dipped last month, according to a Monmouth University poll published last week. The survey found that 48 percent of Americans approve of the president, which was down from the 54 percent of respondents who gave him positive marks in April.

The president’s average national approval rating, however, is still above 50 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, which reported on Tuesday that 51.6 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing, while 42.5 disapprove.

Iowa Democrats still overwhelmingly approve of Biden’s presidency thus far, at 89 percent.

Among Iowa independents the president’s approval rating dropped to 43 percent, and even lower, to 6 percent, for Republicans.

The survey also polled Vice President Harris, who has a slightly lower approval rating than Biden, at 42 percent. Fifty percent of Iowans disapprove of the job Harris is doing, and 8 percent said they were not sure.

The poll gave Biden positive marks on his handling of the pandemic: 53 percent of respondents approved of the job he is doing, with 44 percent disapproving and 3 percent saying they are unsure.

Those numbers, however, dipped from March, when 57 percent of Iowans approved of the president’s handling of the pandemic, according to the Des Moines Register.

When broken down by party, 94 percent of Democrats, 52 percent of independents and 20 percent of Republicans gave Biden a positive report on COVID-19 management.

The poll surveyed 807 Iowa adults from June 13 to 16 by Selzer & Go. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

