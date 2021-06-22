http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/12Nug_TOLtQ/

Comedian Bill Maher has not-so-jokingly threatened to leave California, arguing that the state continues to mismanage its water supply in the face of chronic droughts and wildfires.

On Friday’s episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the Los Angeles-based comedian launched a tirade against California’s water mismanagement as well as the state’s tendency to over-regulate businesses and the lives of its residents.

“For a state that just loves to be up everybody’s ass all the time, water management might be a better place to direct that instinct,” Maher said. “When it comes to regulations, either go big or go home or I’m going to find a new home because my house is one gender reveal party away from burning down while I’m asleep.”

Watch below:

Indeed, Democrats, who’ve held power in the Golden State since 1970, currently hold veto-proof supermajorities in both houses of the state’s legislature. Still, Maher, who’s donated millions to Democrats, took issue with the state’s almond growers for cultivating the crop while the state contends with perennial droughts. Almonds require more water per pound than most other fruits or vegetables.

Maher used the subject of almonds to crack a joke about transgender star Caitlyn Jenner, who is running for governor.

“Californians can live without nuts. Just ask Caitlyn Jenner.”

Maher also excoriated the state for its tendency to over-regulate businesses and the daily lives of its residents.

“We are the most regulated state in the nation with more than 395,000 regulatory restrictions,” he said. “It is a constant nightmare of inspectors and permits and fees. In this state, if you get to your car ten seconds after the parking meter expires, it’s already gone and you’ll never see it again.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

