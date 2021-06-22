https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/559598-billie-eilish-apologizes-for-apparent-racist-slur

Billie Eilish has apologized after a video that shows her mouthing a racist slur came to light.

In the video, which the 19-year-old Grammy-winning singer said was recorded when she was 13 or 14, Eilish seems to mouth an anti-Asian slur as she sings along to the Tyler, the Creator song “Fish,” before speaking gibberish, which some people online said appeared to mock Asian accents.

Eilish issued an apology via an Instagram story late Monday night.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word,” Eilish wrote.

In regards to the second part of the video, Eilish said she was speaking gibberish, a made-up language she used to use with pets, friends and family.

“Regardless of how it was interpreted, I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others,” Eilish wrote, “and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

BILLIE EILISH CAUGHT UP IN CONTROVERSY OVER BOYFRIEND’S MISOGYNISTIC, HOMOPHOBIC POSTS

BILLIE EILISH SAYS HER ENTIRE AGE GROUP HAS SUFFERED SEXUAL MISBEHAVIOR

BILLIE EILISH EXPLAINS WHY SHE’S BEEN VEGAN FOR SEVEN YEARS

‘QUEER EYE’ CAST FACED ‘BLATANT’ HATE FILMING IN TEXAS

BURGER KING DECLARES WAR ON CHICK-FIL-A OVER LGBTQ+ RIGHTS AND CHICKEN SANDWICHES

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

