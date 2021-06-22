https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/22/black-community-leaders-defend-the-police-after-4-arrested-at-a-juneteenth-celebration-in-long-branch-nj/

Police in Long Branch, NJ were called in on Saturday night when a Juneteenth celebration near Pier Village went out of control:

And we do mean out of control:

Yikes:

Police arrested four people “on minor charges”:

The head of the Long Branch chapter of the NAACP praised the police response, saying “it could have escalated out of control but cooler heads prevailed”:

From the article:

Black community leaders interviewed Monday said the police acted appropriately to disperse an unorganized beach party crowd of mostly out-of-town Black youths.

Councilman Bill Dangler, who’s also the head of the Long Branch chapter of the NAACP, said he was “disappointed,” by some of the behavior from the drove of beachgoers he saw in videos that were posted to social media.

“I think the police did a good job. There could have been more arrests, it could have escalated out of control but cooler heads prevailed,” Dangler said.

***

