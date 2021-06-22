https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/22/black-community-leaders-defend-the-police-after-4-arrested-at-a-juneteenth-celebration-in-long-branch-nj/

Police in Long Branch, NJ were called in on Saturday night when a Juneteenth celebration near Pier Village went out of control:

Long Branch police and other local police departments are attempting to disperse large crowds gathered near Pier Village to celebrate Juneteenth. https://t.co/EWZkjHmCmQ — Asbury Park Press (@AsburyParkPress) June 20, 2021

And we do mean out of control:

Large riots broke out today in Pier Village, located in Long Branch, NJ at a commemoration of Juneteenth. #JuneTeenth2021 @LongBranchPD @PierVillage @NJGov pic.twitter.com/hHXURIHZ8Z — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) June 20, 2021

Yikes:

Juneteenth party turns violent in Long Branch, NJ (Pier Village) (Reposting since the original video was taken down) pic.twitter.com/pB78O9mFCm — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) June 20, 2021

Police arrested four people “on minor charges”:

Police arrested four people on minor charges after a party at Pier Village with thousands of attendees grew out of control. https://t.co/fzmm6Y13en — Asbury Park Press (@AsburyParkPress) June 20, 2021

The head of the Long Branch chapter of the NAACP praised the police response, saying “it could have escalated out of control but cooler heads prevailed”:

“It could have escalated out of control but cooler heads prevailed,” said Bill Dangler, head of the Long Branch chapter of the NAACP. https://t.co/aPMcHrvmph — Asbury Park Press (@AsburyParkPress) June 22, 2021

From the article:

Black community leaders interviewed Monday said the police acted appropriately to disperse an unorganized beach party crowd of mostly out-of-town Black youths. Councilman Bill Dangler, who’s also the head of the Long Branch chapter of the NAACP, said he was “disappointed,” by some of the behavior from the drove of beachgoers he saw in videos that were posted to social media. “I think the police did a good job. There could have been more arrests, it could have escalated out of control but cooler heads prevailed,” Dangler said.

***

Tags:

