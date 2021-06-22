https://presscalifornia.com/2021/06/22/report-california-has-1-8m-more-registered-voters-than-it-should/

And 100,000 of them had their birth states changed from other states or countries to California

Staff Report

Santa Clarita, CA – The November 2020 general election in California was marred by some two million voting and registration irregularities, according to a nonpartisan watchdog group.

The Election Integrity Project California (EIPCa) analyzed the state’s official voter list as of February 2021, the most recent data available, and reported its findings last week to California’s Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

“Many in the nation are questioning the validity of the 2020 general election in their states,” EIPCa President Linda Paine said Tuesday.

“Mass irregularities in California’s registration and voting numbers continue to erode voter confidence here and we are hopeful Secretary Weber will immediately address our questions.”

This followed the group’s earlier reports of 2020 of rampant cross-state voting that the Secretary has ignored, despite California’s election code that requires officials to provide timely answers to citizens’ questions.

EIPCa posed the following questions on behalf of California voters in a statement released Tuesday:

Why are there almost 124,000 more votes counted in California’s November 3, 2020 election than voters recorded as voting in that election? And why is most of the discrepancy driven by 116,000 vote-by-mail ballots with no apparent voter identified in VoteCal’s voting histories? Click here for a list by county.

Why do more than 7,700 voters have two November 3, 2020 votes credited to their voting histories? These are two votes credited to each of 7,700 unique (non-duplicated) registration ID numbers in the state database. This indicates mass double voting, a significant programming error in the state’s registration system, or both.

Why does California have 1.8 million more registered voters than eligible citizens and why did this overage rise 72 percent in the 2020 election cycle? Click here for a list by county.

Why did California’s on-line and DMV registration systems change 33,000 foreign-born voters’ birthplaces of record to “California” or “United States” potentially masking non-citizens unlawfully registered to vote? Similarly, why were 76,000 birthplaces changed from another U.S. state to California? Click here for a chart of birthplace changes.

For more information on the report, go to the EIPCa website.

