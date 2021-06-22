https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-gop-stops-democrats-attempt-to-tilt-every-election-permanently-in-their-favor

Republican senators shot down an attempt by Democrats on Tuesday to pass an election bill widely criticized as partisan.

“All 50 Democrats voted for the procedural measure, but it drew no GOP support, leaving it short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a Republican filibuster,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “Democratic centrists, most prominently Mr. Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, have rejected ending the filibuster, though some have suggested ways to weaken it.”

Democrats have repeatedly sought to cast the filibuster as racist in an attempt to pressure senators to abolish it so they can ram through President Joe Biden’s liberal agenda. Democrats repeatedly used the filibuster to stop Republicans from advancing legislation under former President Donald Trump and Republicans had to hold “time-sapping roll call votes to break a filibuster and end debate on nominees a whopping 314 times” under Trump, compared to a total of 244 times under all previous presidents combined, according to Politico.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that S-1, the election bill Democrats have been pushing for months, was “Democrats’ transparently partisan plan to tilt every election in America permanently in their favor.”

“We know that it would shatter a decades-old understanding that campaign law should have a bipartisan referee, and turn the Federal Election Commission into a partisan-majority cudgel for Democrats to wield against their political opponents,” McConnell said. “We know that it would let Washington bureaucrats direct federal dollars into politicians’ campaign accounts – government money for yard signs and attack ads. We know that it would let Democrats take a red pen to election laws in each of the 50 states, neutering popular precautions like voter I.D. while legalizing shady practices like ballot harvesting across the board.”

