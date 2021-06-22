https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/tyler-o-neil/2021/06/22/breaking-kamala-harris-breaks-tie-to-confirm-opm-chief-with-crt-ties-n1456280

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris broke a tie on the Senate to advance the nomination of Kiran Ahuja, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Ahuja has troubling ties to Marxist critical race theory (CRT).

The Senate voted 50-50 along party lines on cloture for the nomination, moving to vote on Ahuja’s nomination. Harris broke the tie.

Republicans opposed Ahuja’s nomination, citing her ties to critical race theory. Ahuja hosted critical race theory and “anti-racism” activist Ibram X. Kendi for an event with her nonprofit organization Philanthropy Northwest, Fox News reported. She also shared an article in which Kendi claimed that former President Donald Trump’s election was an example of white supremacy.

“What we cannot allow is our federal government to affirm and sanction and advocate this critical race theory. We cannot allow the United States of America, the greatest nation on earth, to legitimize a new era of racial engineering,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) declared in a floor speech opposing Ahuja’s nomination on Tuesday.

“I’m concerned that Ms. Ahija is a disciple of radical critical theorists. She has frequently promoted Dr. Kendi. She called him a thought leader,” Hawley explained. “She declared that we must do everything in our collective power to realize Dr. Kendi’s vision for America.”

Hawley noted that, as OPM head, Ahuja would set HR and personnel policy for the entire U.S. government. She could use her position to advocate CRT-based employee trainings of the sort that preach the evils of “whiteness.”

“This is the position responsible for making hiring, payroll and training decisions that affect millions of federal employees,” Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) explained. “The president’s nominee has made statements expressing sympathy for the discredited, ahistorical claims about our nation’s origins that form the backbone of so-called ‘critical race theory.’”

Marxist thinkers invented critical race theory in order to upend society by claiming that hidden racism pervades American institutions. CRT teaches people to seize on any racial disparity as ipso facto proof of racial discrimination, despite the clear prohibitions on racial discrimination in federal law. Advocates claim that the American status quo is racist — if not “white supremacist” — so extreme measures to reverse historic injustices are the only “anti-racist” option.

Since American society must be secretly racist, CRT advocates attribute various aspects of society to the nefarious impact of “whiteness.” The Smithsonian briefly published a “teaching tool” infographic on “whiteness.” That infographic claimed that the nuclear family, science, capitalism, the Judeo-Christian tradition, individualism, “objective, rational linear thinking,” and even values such as “be polite” are aspects of oppressive whiteness. The Smithsonian rightly removed the graphic after facing criticism, but this incident illustrates just how mainstream CRT has become.

CRT is wreaking havoc on society, leading teachers and politicians to demonize white people for the color of their skin and creating new racial preferences and discrimination. It has sparked a civil war in education, with parents revolting, teachers resigning, and school districts introducing racism in the name of “anti-racism.”

While Republicans have sounded the alarm about critical race theory, Democrats have obfuscated the issue, claiming that concern about CRT is a “conspiracy theory” or even a manifestation of white “privilege.” Such claims effectively erase the black parents, black teachers, and Asian organizations that have rightly condemned CRT.

“CRT is not ‘racial sensitivity’ or simply teaching unfavorable American history or teaching Jim Crow history. CRT is deeper and more dangerous than that,” a black mother in Florida explained. “CRT, in its outworking today, is a teaching that there is a hierarchy in society where white, male, heterosexual, able-bodied people are deemed the oppressor and anyone else outside of that status is oppressed. That’s why we see corporations like Coca-Cola asking their employees to be ‘less white,’ which is ridiculous.”

“Telling my child or any child that they are in a permanent oppressed status in America because they are black is racist and saying that white people are automatically above me, my children, or any child, is racist, as well,” King added. “This is not something that we can stand for in our country.”

Yet Democrats came together to support Ahuja, whom the White House hailed as “a qualified, experienced and dedicated public servant who we are looking forward to leading the Office of Personnel Management in its work protecting the safety of the workforce, empowering federal employees, and building a federal workforce that looks like America.”

