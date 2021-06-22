https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/british-woman-suffers-severe-side-effects-from-vaccine/

Posted by Kane on June 22, 2021 10:55 pm

English woman says she’s ‘always been perfectly healthy’ until getting the Oxford vaccine. She had a stroke, lost use of her arm and face, and has been having seizures. Doctors told her it had nothing to do with the vaccine.

