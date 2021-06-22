https://www.theepochtimes.com/local-cbs-anchor-criticizes-network-live-on-air-over-discrimination-will-go-to-project-veritas_3867976.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=BonginoReport

A CBS 62 weather reporter, April Moss, said live on the air that she will expose the network for alleged “discrimination that CBS is enforcing” on its employees and will provide material to whistleblower platform Project Veritas.

During a Sunday segment on the weather for metro Detroit, where the CBS affiliate station is based, Moss abruptly stopped her normal broadcast and made an announcement.

“And speaking of a brand new week, I will be sitting down this week with Project Veritas to discuss the discrimination that CBS is enforcing upon its employees. Tune into Project Veritas for my full story,” she said, without elaborating on the nature of the alleged discrimination.

Following her comment, Moss seamlessly continued on with her weather report.

Project Veritas appeared to endorse Moss’s announcement in a tweet on Monday, with Veritas chief of staff Eric Spracklen saying her announcement “takes serious guts.” Previously, Project Veritas released secret recordings of CNN staffers who admitted that they skewed their news coverage to oust former President Donald Trump.

BREAKING: CBS 62 Insider April Moss BLOWS WHISTLE on Network ‘Discrimination’ On-Air During Weather Report Following Fox 26 Reporter Ivory Hecker’s Brave Actions “I will be sitting down this week with Project Veritas…”#CBS62Whistleblower pic.twitter.com/4roVL9KNXS — veritastips@protonmail.com🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) June 21, 2021

Moss has worked at CBS 62 since 2012, according to her profile.

Moss is the second local reporter to make such an announcement in recent days. Fox26 Houston reporter Ivory Hecker earlier this month said during a live segment that she would go to Project Veritas.

“I want to let you the viewers know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you the viewers,” Hecker said, adding she would release “some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox.”

Later, she told the conservative-leading watchdog group that the Fox station told Hecker to stop posting about the drug hydroxychloroquine as being a potential treatment for COVID-19. Hecker also alleged that network managers rejected her pitch to cover Bitcoin because it won’t appeal to black viewers.

A day later, Fox26 terminated Hecker from her position last week.

In a statement, Fox26 said that it fired her because it “adheres to the highest editorial standards of accuracy and impartiality,” adding: “This incident involves nothing more than a disgruntled former employee seeking publicity by promoting a false narrative produced through selective editing and misrepresentation.”

The Epoch Times has contacted CBS 62 for comment.

