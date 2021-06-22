https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/06/22/clueless-in-seattle-human-rights-group-oks-charging-white-people-reparation-fee-to-attend-pride-events-n1456244

Jim Dove Laws

The Seattle Human Rights Commission is not only cool regarding a “pride” event that will charge those evil white people a “reparations fee” to enter, they also suggest those who complained should “educate” themselves on the harm they might cause by attending.

The directors of Capitol Hill Pride, Charlette LeFevre and Philip Lipson, got the written clown-slap from the “Seattle Human Rights Commission” after sending a letter stating that charging white people is “reverse racism.” Actually, it’s just plain ole’ racism, but mad bomb shouts to LeFevre and Lipson for standing up for equality.

Seattle Human Rights tweeted the letter:

Capitol Hill Pride sent us this note 1/2 pic.twitter.com/te62OaQPOY — Seattle HumanRights (@SeattleHRC) June 18, 2021

The Seattle Human Rights Commission responded with a tweet suggesting those bigoted equality-lovers take a hike:

“We would like to recommend, if possible, that you educate yourself on the harm it may cause Seattle’s BIPOC community in your pursuit of a free ticket to an event that is not expressly meant for you and your entertainment,” the commission said in a letter to Charlette LeFevre and Philip Lipson of Capitol Hill Pride.

If you REALLY want to know who is “harming” black trans people, read my deep dive on every transgender person “killed” in 2020. #ShamelessSelfPromotion

After receiving disparaging and hostile emails for not supporting the racist event, LeFevre and Lipson did what every strong, heroic, modern-day Non-binary of Arc has done. Kidding. They bent the knee and apologized for fighting racism and promoting equality.

The Seattle Human Rights Commission further stated that “the unique nature of your situation does not in fact violate any of your human rights as stated in the UN Declaration on Human Rights … which is the charter by which our Commission operates.”

Actually, equality is mentioned in the first sentence of the first paragraph of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights’ preamble:

Whereas recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world,

As well as in the first sentence of Article 1:

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.

Though I love watching leftists eat each other, I came up with a plan that I thought could assuage all of those hurt and tweeted it to the Seattle Human Rights peeps:

Why not charge reparations to Antifa and BLM attendees for gutting your neighborhoods, burning you buildings, and killing your black teens, you detestable clown-taints? https://t.co/oT1X5lpWEt — Kevin Downey, Jr. (@kevindowneyjr) June 22, 2021

No response yet from the all-inclusive apparatchiks in the Seattle Human RightsCommittee. Check back later for hostile comments from the party of acceptance.

