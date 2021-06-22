https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/22/cnn-analyst-returns-to-normalcy-thanks-to-a-direct-result-of-policies-competence-and-leadership/

As Twitchy reported earlier, news outlets are reporting that the Biden administration will likely concede that it fell short of its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults by July 4. White House chief of staff Ronald Klain is already claiming the 70 percent target has been hit if you leave out adults under the age of 30.

150 million Americans fully vaccinated, 70% of everyone over 30 with one shot — and more to come before July 4th. — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) June 22, 2021

CNN national security analyst and Georgetown Law adjunct professor Carrie Cordero piped up with a “thank you” to Klain and credited her being able to return to the CNN studio to “policies, competence, and leadership.”

This month, I’ve had coffee downtown with colleagues, returned to the CNN studio, took my family to a ballgame, and have a meeting scheduled at a federal agency. A level of normalcy inconceivable a year ago. A direct result of policies, competence, and leadership. Thank you. https://t.co/2fzbKyGE1w — Carrie Cordero (@carriecordero) June 22, 2021

You can thank the last guy. — AttackPilotTrader (@BenAltitude) June 22, 2021

Thank you President Trump — James Wargas (@JamesWargas) June 22, 2021

Thank you President Trump for vaccines. — Anjali Gupta (@anjaligupta90) June 22, 2021

So what you’re really saying is “thank you President Trump” 👍 — My Angry Grandmother (@LacrosseIsa) June 22, 2021

Also you should thank President Trump for pumping out a vaccine in record time — EffWoke (@KarenBrzezinski) June 22, 2021

Thank you President Trump. FYI: Normal people never stopped doing those things. — Mr. Faversham (@MrFaversham) June 22, 2021

Yeah, a lot of people offered that they’ve been having coffee with colleagues all along.

I wouldn’t claim victory that Dem-controlled areas are finally catching up to the rest of the country, due to “policies, competence, and leadership”. You could have stepped out of Blue areas for normalcy a while ago. You still have to put up with being in a Dem-controlled area. — GOTO Foto (@GOTO_Foto) June 22, 2021

Last summer, I went to Yellowstone and Mt Rushmore. This year I have been to Aruba and Greece. No crowds thanks to people like you scared to go outside. It’s been awesome! — Curdog 🇦🇼🇰🇳 (@LifeofCurdog) June 22, 2021

That is very sad, someday you will meet people that were doing all of those things the entire time and wonder how you became brainwashed. — GSB Images🇺🇸 (@GSBImagesMBusch) June 22, 2021

Been doing that all along.. — Bot Reynolds (@BotReynolds) June 22, 2021

We never stopped living normal lives. — Lost in Space (@Sneakeyghost) June 22, 2021

I’ve been doing this is Florida for over a year now 🤣🤣 — Rossetti (@stejSetti) June 22, 2021

And all I got to do for the past 16 months was work 50 hrs a week, go fishing a couple dozen times and make 5 scuba trips to Cozumel.

News flash, not all of us squirreled away in our basement. — SNIFFER JOE and KAMAL TOE 🚤🐠🏝🍺 (@P0ESCR0WS) June 22, 2021

So, basically, the blue states can no longer deny the truth that the red states have known for several months. — MicahDee (@MicahDee14) June 22, 2021

If you lived in a red state (I’m glad you don’t), you could have experienced all this a year ago. — Jess Stinson (@stinson30770979) June 22, 2021

You mean, like Florida and many other states for months? — be Peculiar (@rafuhrim) June 22, 2021

I never stopped doing those things because the survival rate for Covid is 99.7% — EffWoke (@KarenBrzezinski) June 22, 2021

lol……you are about 9 months behind the curve. — Bastwins (@Bastwins1) June 22, 2021

Swap CNN out for the office, and you more or less described my red state life last summer. Congrats though on joining us! — Brewster Stevens (@MrMemory17) June 22, 2021

I’ve had coffee with colleagues, gatherings with my large extended family, work with the public every day, parties with friends, etc, the entire year. Just like any other year. It must be terrible to be so afraid of living your own life without someone’s permission. — MamaAmy (@MamaAmy16) June 22, 2021

A lot of people in the bubble don’t seem to realize that some states never closed, and their kids attended school all last year.

