As Twitchy reported earlier, news outlets are reporting that the Biden administration will likely concede that it fell short of its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults by July 4. White House chief of staff Ronald Klain is already claiming the 70 percent target has been hit if you leave out adults under the age of 30.

CNN national security analyst and Georgetown Law adjunct professor Carrie Cordero piped up with a “thank you” to Klain and credited her being able to return to the CNN studio to “policies, competence, and leadership.”

Yeah, a lot of people offered that they’ve been having coffee with colleagues all along.

A lot of people in the bubble don’t seem to realize that some states never closed, and their kids attended school all last year.

