There’s not much time left for the media to slobber over New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, so any puff pieces need to go out now. Politico Magazine’s Ruby Cramer joined de Blasio on his afternoon walk (to which he’s chauffeured in his SUV) and talked to the outgoing mayor about life, the universe, and everything. He took Cramer to “a magical place” where you can’t see the city he’s helped destroy.

“Where are we going. We’re in a mystical paradise. You turn away and everyone is gone! Come with me to a magical place!” 2.53 miles with Bill de Blasio on his regular walk through Prospect Park as he makes peace with the way “I let the job tighten me”:

https://t.co/QbtSry5mps — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) June 22, 2021

The incredible photos in this piece are by Sarah Blesener: pic.twitter.com/7bbPOqdCXf — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) June 22, 2021

Pretty incredible.

Cramer writes:

On Thursday, Bill de Blasio’s city-issued black SUV pulls to the curb. “Can we go get a hot dog?” he asks his staff inside the darkened car. I stand waiting outside. The mayor, nearing his final months in office as the city decides who will replace him in City Hall, has agreed to show off his regular route, a private routine he’s guarded for himself the last year. “If I was doing my walk, I’d go get a hot dog and then go to the restroom,” he tells the staff. Five minutes later, de Blasio is out of the car with his press secretary, a scheduler and a single member of his security detail, all of whom fall back a perfect five paces behind. “Once we get the hot dog,” he tells me, “I will then take you on the authentic route.”

The mayor does get his hot dog and there’s an incredible photo of him eating it.

Is this satire? My god it’s an awful piece on an awful person…… — FeedJake14 (@FeedJake14) June 22, 2021

People are really gonna miss this guy. How are the Nets doing in the playoffs? I hope they win. pic.twitter.com/HA0Ll204k0 — Levi Dein (@Ldein) June 22, 2021

This is a joke right? — EJ Junior (@BuzzsawEJ) June 22, 2021

The literal embodiment of yuck. — Dr.Yiorgo (@George_Losh) June 22, 2021

I just…this is….I umm….is this for real? — Devereau_P (@devereau_P) June 22, 2021

Worst Mayor Ever gets chauffered to a park to waste more of the city’s time. Did you get moist? Jeez what a @BilldeBlasio blow job. @bneidhardt pic.twitter.com/xBJnXuL1Pu — Young Ideas (@DickYoungsGhost) June 22, 2021

This is gag worthy. — Eternal Realist (@CandisMckenney) June 22, 2021

One of the worst politicians in the country, responsible in large part for destroying one of the greatest cities in the world. Glad he enjoys his walk though. — Jerry Grey (@Jerry__Grey) June 22, 2021

This clown has singlehandedly ruined the city and you wrote a puff piece on how the job he WANTED has made him tight??? Another transplanted hipster with no clue about NYC. — P Mazz (@fdmazny) June 22, 2021

What a turd. — Deez_Nutzzz (@QuistJim) June 22, 2021

Wtf is this? — mrqtoo🇺🇸🇮🇹 🏍️ (@mrqtoo) June 22, 2021

This isn’t journalism, and the author isn’t a journalist. https://t.co/5HbUKb0xBN — NeverDementia (@Hystoryan) June 22, 2021

This guy may be the worst mayor in the entire country. Kudos. — Neckhammer (@Neckhammer1) June 22, 2021

New Yorkers elected this bag of tools https://t.co/sqjYHhRBZj — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 22, 2021

“You turn away and everything is gone” sounds like a great governing strategy.

