If you were flying in a spaceship of the sort imagined by Robert Heinlein in Orphans of the Sky, flying through the vastness of space in a small lunar lander of the sort Michael Collins operated in the Apollo mission, or spending billions on even an unmanned space mission like the ones described in Robots in Space, who would you want managing the construction project and operating the vessel- the best engineer money and patriotism could find, or the diversity hire? The person there because of merit, or the person there because of skin color?

The average Joe would probably want his spaceship designed, built, and controlled by the best people. When you’re in the radioactive, frozen vacuum that is space, flying in a ship that would explode if even the slightest error were made during construction or if the pilot steered it in the wrong direction, where almost anything going wrong or being done incorrectly would mean certain death, merit matters far more than diversity.

Or, at least, it did during the days of NASA’s glory and still does in private space organizations like SpaceX. But, nowadays, NASA is run by the same woke apparatchiks that run everything else in the government. As a result, it has embraced what some derisively call critical space theory; it’s prioritizing diversity over merit.

As part of that adoption of critical space theory, NASA decided to create a program called “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities in NASA Programs, Contracts and Grants.”

The program is meant to do what the title implies; ensure astronauts, NASA employees, and contractors are diverse enough to meet some arbitrary standard (but not necessarily competent).

And far from reluctantly embracing the idea, the organization that used to represent the best of America has jumped into the woke nonsense headfirst. According to Just the News, NASA had this to say:

“NASA is a 21st-century agency with 22nd-century goals. To be successful, it’s critical that NASA takes a comprehensive approach to address the challenges to equity we see today,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

NASA says they will aim to reach “Black, Latino and Indigenous and Native American persons, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and other persons of color” as well as “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) persons.”

They also posted this tweet:

We’re launching Mission Equity, a comprehensive effort to assess how to expand access to our programs and examine potential barriers and challenges that exist for historically underrepresented and underserved communities. Find out how to give feedback: https://t.co/IJ2wk7qh0z pic.twitter.com/i6wD85Zc1e — NASA (@NASA) June 16, 2021

Former U.S. Space Force unit Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, the officer fired for opposing Marxism in the ranks in his book Irresistible Revolution, said that the agency’s actions are “potentially even illegally discriminatory” and various Twitter users and others called the program “critical space theory.”

Hopefully, the program will be limited and space will be explored by the most competent rather than not explored by employees of a failing organization focused on diversity rather than merit. But that will only be the case if NASA rejects critical space theory nonsense and hires the best potential astronauts, engineers, and contractors it can find rather than those that simply have a skin color it has deemed better than others.

