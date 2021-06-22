https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/22/daily-caller-refreshes-dc-mayor-muriel-bowsers-memory-after-she-claims-we-had-one-night-of-rioting-in-the-district-last-year-videos-photo/
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser a pretty straightforward question: does she have a figure on the cost of the property damage resulting from last summer’s riots?
Bowser didn’t seem too keen on answering that question, but she did drop an interesting little bombshell:
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser claims that there was only “one night of rioting” in the district last summer and that “we do not permit any riotous behavior.” pic.twitter.com/ch5a9ggaEk
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2021
Is that so? We remember it differently.
This is, of course, a lie. https://t.co/0q25BkPMcB
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 22, 2021
Of course it is. Let the Daily Caller count the ways:
“One night of rioting”https://t.co/jhwCiZAFhN
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2021
“One night of rioting”https://t.co/Yi2wNi3d15
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2021
“One night of rioting”https://t.co/Nbv0rotKwX
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2021
Throwbackhttps://t.co/GLYb6pKoNq
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2021
Now, we’re neither mayors nor scienticians, but we’re pretty sure that stuff counts as rioting. Quite a bit of rioting, actually. Probably more than you’d expect in a city that explicitly does not permit riotous behavior.
That was one long ass night
— Nina Fraley (@NinaFraley2) June 22, 2021
