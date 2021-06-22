https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/22/daily-caller-refreshes-dc-mayor-muriel-bowsers-memory-after-she-claims-we-had-one-night-of-rioting-in-the-district-last-year-videos-photo/

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser a pretty straightforward question: does she have a figure on the cost of the property damage resulting from last summer’s riots?

Bowser didn’t seem too keen on answering that question, but she did drop an interesting little bombshell:

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser claims that there was only “one night of rioting” in the district last summer and that “we do not permit any riotous behavior.” pic.twitter.com/ch5a9ggaEk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2021

Is that so? We remember it differently.

Of course it is. Let the Daily Caller count the ways:

Now, we’re neither mayors nor scienticians, but we’re pretty sure that stuff counts as rioting. Quite a bit of rioting, actually. Probably more than you’d expect in a city that explicitly does not permit riotous behavior.

That was one long ass night — Nina Fraley (@NinaFraley2) June 22, 2021

Clearly.

