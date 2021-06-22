https://www.oann.com/democrats-brace-for-defeat-ahead-of-key-vote-on-for-the-people-act/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=democrats-brace-for-defeat-ahead-of-key-vote-on-for-the-people-act

UPDATED 1:15 PM PT – Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Democrats have turned up the heat on Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) as their fears of a potential defeat on their sweeping election reform bill have increased. The Senate has been set to vote on whether or not to proceed with Democrat’s For The People Act on Tuesday.

Manchin, one of the last Democrat holdouts on the bill, has remained indecisive on his support. His opposition would result in a major setback for the Democratic party, as the West Virginian senator has pushed for an alternative that integrates more of his ideas.

The “For the People Act” is another Orwellian-named bill that has nothing to do with voting rights but everything to do with consolidating Democrat control over government and our lives. Statement on the Democrats’ S.1 power grab: pic.twitter.com/y1dfTnhK4A — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) June 22, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) argued even with Manchin’s’ compromises, the bill was completely irrational.

“I’ve taken a look at all these new state laws. None of them are designed to suppress the vote,” he expressed. “There is no rational basis for the federal government to take over all American elections.”

Manchin’s support would give Democrats 50 votes as well as much desired unity among the ranks. However, without Republican support, they’ll still lack the 60 votes needed to overcome the filibuster and proceed to a debate on the bill.

If passed, the act will hand over control of absentee voting as well as redistricting to the federal government.

