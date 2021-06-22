https://www.dailywire.com/news/desantis-signs-law-requiring-students-to-learn-evils-of-communism-real-patriots-who-escaped-it

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Tuesday that boosted civics education in the public school system and specifically teaches students the horrors of communism.

“The sad reality is that only two in five Americans can correctly name the three branches of government, and more than a third of Americans cannot name any of the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment,” DeSantis said. “It is abundantly clear that we need to do a much better job of educating our students in civics to prepare them for the rest of their lives.”

“The bill also expands our previous efforts in civics to add a requirement for the high school government class that students receive instruction on the evils of communism and totalitarian etiologies,” DeSantis said. “We have a number of people in Florida, particularly southern Florida, who’ve escaped totalitarian regimes, who’ve escaped communist dictatorships to be able to come to America.”

“We want all students to understand the difference, why would somebody flee across shark infested waters say, leaving from Cuba to come to southern Florida?” DeSantis continued. “Why would somebody leave a place like Vietnam? Why would people leave these countries and risk their life to be able to come here? It’s important that students understand that. Now as part of this bill, Florida will create a portrait and patriotism library so students can learn about real patriots who came to this country after seeing the horrors of these communist regimes.”

WATCH:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces he is signing a bill requiring high school students to learn about the “evils of communism and totalitarian ideologies.” The bill also creates a library that allows students to learn about “real patriots” who escaped communism and socialism. pic.twitter.com/x9cvBv5jXK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2021

