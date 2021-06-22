https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/dinesh-dsouza-fbi-greatest-domestic-terrorist-threat-america-today-video/

Dinesh D’Souza called out the FBI this week for being America’s greatest domestic terrorist threat today.

Dinesh D’Souza: The FBI is a grave threat to our national security. In fact I would say the FBI now poses a greater threat to our national security than any militant white supremacist group. Thugs with badges are always more dangerous than thugs on the street.

Dinesh goes on to discuss the explosive Revolver News article that was published last week. Dinesh argues that the Revolver article demands an explanation from the FBI but so far there has been no explanation.

The FBI’s informants and infiltrators reportedly led the charge on the US Capitol on January 6th. The FBI operatives were inserted into conservative groups and plotted an attack on the US capitol and were among the most violent “protesters” at the Capitol that day.

So why is the FBI setting up innocent, patriotic Americans?

Dinesh D’Souza is right — the FBI is the most dangerous organized group in America today.

