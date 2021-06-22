https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/22/dirty-fcking-psychopathic-cnts-ricky-gervais-slams-the-yulin-dog-meat-festival-in-china/
Meanwhile, in China, it’s time for the annual Dog Meat Festival in the city of Yulin:
The #YulinDogMeatFestival has been disregarded and criticised for its barbaric nature. Despite the criticism, the people of Yulin are gearing up for the festival. https://t.co/G99am9hCjY
— Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) June 21, 2021
Activists are attempting to stop it:
#IHateDCMTBecause torturing animals is cruel. Our activists on their way to #YulinDogMeatFestival Please cover this @allymauch @prohibityulin2 @simondeyner @KayBurley say #NoToDogMeat pic.twitter.com/72kaBXv3jY
— notodogmeat (@notodogmeat) June 19, 2021
As are diplomats from around the world:
The #Yulin festival is happening again in China, it’s a real nightmare…
Every year since 2009, thousands of canines and felines are killed on site for consumption. This slaughter must stop ✖️
#YulinDogMeatFestival #Yulin2021
— Caroline Roose 🌍 🐟 🌳🌻 (@CarolineRooseEU) June 22, 2021
Did we learn anything over the past year?
.For over 8 years we presented our findings of zoonotic disease and evidence. Ignored. Look what happened! And still the so called health ministers stay silent knowing the barbaric unsafe #yulindogmeatfestival will go ahead. #speakup #ourtruth #notodogmeat #covid_19 pic.twitter.com/HVpuP3E78e
— notodogmeat (@notodogmeat) June 20, 2021
Ricky Gervais did not hold back in his criticism of what’s going on, calling them “Dirty f*cking psychopathic c*nts”:
And:
Gervais also answered his critics on Twitter who accused him of hypocrisy and such:
Me: Stop torturing dogs.
Twitter: What about cows?
Me: Yes. Stop torturing cows too, but this tweet was about dogs.
T: Why do you only care about dogs and cows?
Me: What? No, I hate hurting, torturing or eating ALL animals…
T: Why don’t you care about dying children?
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 20, 2021
According to reports, 5000 dogs will be killed this year:
Dog meat festival kicks off in China despite outcry – with 5,000 to be butchered https://t.co/MK344YV25m pic.twitter.com/7XzyEGGfHO
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 21, 2021
Yeah, “festival” just doesn’t seem like the correct word:
Do not, whatever you do, google #YulinDogMeatFestival, or click on the hashtag. It isn’t a festival; it’s a murderous bloodbath, and you will never un-see the poor little faces (or un-hear the whimpers) of terrorised and mutilated dogs. ‘Stressed meat’ is a doctrine of demons.😡 https://t.co/0V049t5sjt
— Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) June 20, 2021
“Utterly sickening”:
It’s not that they’re eating dogs but the utterly sickening way these animals are tortured before death. The belief that inflicting pain/fear makes the meat tastier sees animals suffer horrific cruelty. https://t.co/OykW0lOqgj
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 22, 2021
Thankfully, activists reportedly saved 68 dogs:
Rescue of 68 dogs headed for slaughterhouse spotlights annual row over China’s dog meat festival https://t.co/MqlDurzDm4 pic.twitter.com/3uECEosSZf
— AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) June 22, 2021
Now save them all:
Dozens of dogs bound for slaughter at a dog meat festival in southern China are saved by activists https://t.co/MXG6uHqHco
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 21, 2021
