Meanwhile, in China, it’s time for the annual Dog Meat Festival in the city of Yulin:

Activists are attempting to stop it:

As are diplomats from around the world:

Did we learn anything over the past year?

Ricky Gervais did not hold back in his criticism of what’s going on, calling them “Dirty f*cking psychopathic c*nts”:

And:

Gervais also answered his critics on Twitter who accused him of hypocrisy and such:

According to reports, 5000 dogs will be killed this year:

Yeah, “festival” just doesn’t seem like the correct word:

“Utterly sickening”:

Thankfully, activists reportedly saved 68 dogs:

Now save them all:

