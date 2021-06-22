https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/22/dirty-fcking-psychopathic-cnts-ricky-gervais-slams-the-yulin-dog-meat-festival-in-china/

Meanwhile, in China, it’s time for the annual Dog Meat Festival in the city of Yulin:

The #YulinDogMeatFestival has been disregarded and criticised for its barbaric nature. Despite the criticism, the people of Yulin are gearing up for the festival. https://t.co/G99am9hCjY — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) June 21, 2021

Activists are attempting to stop it:

As are diplomats from around the world:

The #Yulin festival is happening again in China, it’s a real nightmare… Every year since 2009, thousands of canines and felines are killed on site for consumption. This slaughter must stop ✖️ #YulinDogMeatFestival #Yulin2021 — Caroline Roose 🌍 🐟 🌳🌻 (@CarolineRooseEU) June 22, 2021

Did we learn anything over the past year?

.For over 8 years we presented our findings of zoonotic disease and evidence. Ignored. Look what happened! And still the so called health ministers stay silent knowing the barbaric unsafe #yulindogmeatfestival will go ahead. #speakup #ourtruth #notodogmeat #covid_19 pic.twitter.com/HVpuP3E78e — notodogmeat (@notodogmeat) June 20, 2021

Ricky Gervais did not hold back in his criticism of what’s going on, calling them “Dirty f*cking psychopathic c*nts”:

And:

Gervais also answered his critics on Twitter who accused him of hypocrisy and such:

Me: Stop torturing dogs.

Twitter: What about cows?

Me: Yes. Stop torturing cows too, but this tweet was about dogs.

T: Why do you only care about dogs and cows?

Me: What? No, I hate hurting, torturing or eating ALL animals…

T: Why don’t you care about dying children? — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 20, 2021

According to reports, 5000 dogs will be killed this year:

Dog meat festival kicks off in China despite outcry – with 5,000 to be butchered https://t.co/MK344YV25m pic.twitter.com/7XzyEGGfHO — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 21, 2021

Yeah, “festival” just doesn’t seem like the correct word:

Do not, whatever you do, google #YulinDogMeatFestival, or click on the hashtag. It isn’t a festival; it’s a murderous bloodbath, and you will never un-see the poor little faces (or un-hear the whimpers) of terrorised and mutilated dogs. ‘Stressed meat’ is a doctrine of demons.😡 https://t.co/0V049t5sjt — Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) June 20, 2021

“Utterly sickening”:

It’s not that they’re eating dogs but the utterly sickening way these animals are tortured before death. The belief that inflicting pain/fear makes the meat tastier sees animals suffer horrific cruelty. https://t.co/OykW0lOqgj — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 22, 2021

Thankfully, activists reportedly saved 68 dogs:

Rescue of 68 dogs headed for slaughterhouse spotlights annual row over China’s dog meat festival https://t.co/MqlDurzDm4 pic.twitter.com/3uECEosSZf — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) June 22, 2021

Now save them all:

Dozens of dogs bound for slaughter at a dog meat festival in southern China are saved by activists https://t.co/MXG6uHqHco — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 21, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

