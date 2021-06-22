https://truthbasedmedia.com/2021/06/22/doj-has-elevated-ransomware-attacks-to-the-level-of-terrorism-as-biden-admin-cracks-down-on-crypto-thieves/

There isn’t much we agree with the Biden regime about, but it does appear to be taking the dangers posed by rising numbers of ransomware attacks much more seriously than, say, it is taking the migrant crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Article by J.D. Heyes from Natural News.

Just a few weeks after crypto crooks attacked the Colonial Pipeline with a ransomware demand, causing the extremely vital gas pipeline to shut down for a week, leading to spiking prices and lines at gas stations, the Justice Department has elevated such attacks to the same level as an act of terrorism.

The decision comes after an announcement Monday by the DoJ that it recovered about $4.4 million worth of Bitcoin Colonial CEO’s payment to the hackers who prompted the pipeline’s shutdown, CNN reports, adding, “The ransom recovery is a rare outcome for a company that has fallen victim to a debilitating cyberattack in the booming criminal business of ransomware.”

The network added:

Colonial Pipeline Co. CEO Joseph Blount told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published last month that the company complied with the $4.4 million ransom demand because officials didn’t know the extent of the intrusion by hackers and how long it would take to restore operations.

But behind the scenes, the company had taken early steps to notify the FBI and followed instructions that helped investigators track the payment to a cryptocurrency wallet used by the hackers, believed to be based in Russia. US officials have linked the Colonial attack to a criminal hacking group known as Darkside that is said to share its malware tools with other criminal hackers.

“I know that’s a highly controversial decision” to pay the ransom, Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount told The Wall Street Journal last month. “I didn’t make it lightly. I will admit that I wasn’t comfortable seeing money go out the door to people like this. But it was the right thing to do for the country.”

No doubt these are the reasons why the Biden regime is moving so swiftly in elevating attacks like this to such a high level:

— Ransomeware is a form of terrorism…digital terrorism.

— The collective that attacked Colonial Pipeline was based in Russia, and nothing happens in that country without at least a wink and a nod from President Vladimir Putin.

— The pipeline supplied 45 percent of gas, diesel, and jet fuel to the East Coast (where Washington, D.C. is located).

— Politically and geopolitically speaking, if Biden doesn’t do anything, he will appear even more weak than he is both at home and abroad.

Consider this comparison: When Antifa and Black Lives Matter anarchists were rioting throughout the country last year, including attacks on federal immigration properties and courthouses, Democrats yawned and even egged on the rioting as ‘necessary for social change’ following George Floyd’s death. But the minute some patriots and conservative supporters of Donald Trump get a little rowdy at the U.S. Capitol where Democrats work, they want to round every single one of them up and throw them in solitary confinement at the pathetic and brutal D.C. Jail.

But in the case of cyber attacks, Biden’s handlers get this one right: They are a form of terrorism and if they aren’t treated as such, then they will continue, get worse, and destroy entire segments of our society and economy.

“To ensure we can make necessary connections across national and global cases and investigations… we must enhance and centralize our internal tracking of investigations and prosecutions of ransomware groups and the infrastructure and networks that allow the threats to persist,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told U.S. attorneys around the country late last month, according to ARS Technica.

Sources include:

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

