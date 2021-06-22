http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NJ07xhK7M08/

Former President Donald Trump ‘has zero desire to be’ House Speaker, top aide Jason Miller said Tuesday.

“[Trump] has zero desire to be speaker,” Miller told Punchbowl News.

Trump was on Real America’s Voice Monday in which he further elaborated his position:

Well, I’ve heard the talk and it’s getting more and more. But it’s not something that I would’ve considered but it is certainly — there’s a lot of talk about it. I have a good relationship with Kevin [McCarthy] and hopefully we will do everything traditionally. But the election was a horrible, horrible thing for our country.

President Donald Trump responds to the idea of him becoming Speaker of the House in 2022 today on The Water Cooler with @DBrodyReports Watch the rest of the interview on #TheWaterCooler today on #RealAmVoice @Justthenews here: https://t.co/VhlCTwLcne pic.twitter.com/37OPK80D9E — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) June 21, 2021

In January, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) met with Trump to announce the former president has committed to helping elect Republicans to Congress in 2022.

Trump and McCarthy have also found themselves allied in ejecting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from conference chair in May, replacing her with Trump-endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Trump celebrated the Cheney ousting, calling her a “bitter, horrible human being.”

