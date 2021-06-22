https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/dr-fauci-declares-delta-variant-covid-19-greatest-threat-united-states-video/

Dr. Fauci is now telling Americans that the “Delta variant” of Covid-19 is the “greatest threat” to the United States.

The globalists are desperate to keep the Covid hysteria going in order to convince people to take the experimental vaccine.

The Democrat-media complex won’t stop talking about the “Delta variant” that supposedly came out of India and will soon spread like wildfire in the US.

According to Fauci, the Delta variant now makes up 20% of all new cases of the China Coronavirus, up from 10% two weeks ago.

“Similar to the situation in the U.K., the delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate Covid-19,” Fauci said.

‘The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19. Good news: our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant,’ Dr. Anthony Fauci said about the COVID-19 variant first found in India https://t.co/Bp1XcMM2LD pic.twitter.com/CwZdhHC839 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 22, 2021

But don’t worry, the experimental vaccine will protect against the Delta variant, according to CDC Director Walensky.

“As worrisome as this delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility, our vaccines work,” Walensky said on “Good Morning America.” If you get vaccinated, “you’ll be protected against this delta variant,” she added.

