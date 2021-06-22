https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2021/06/21/report-espn-requiring-all-employees-to-get-vaccination-to-work-games/

According to a report, ESPN has informed its employees that they must be fully vaccinated to work assignments outside network headquarters.

The cable sports network sent an email to its employees detailing its vaccine policy, reading in part: “As of August 1, 2021, we are requiring that all remote personnel by fully vaccinated on order to be assigned to games and remote events. We ask that fully vaccinated individuals complete a Third Party Crew Member Attestation Form confirming their vaccination status, so that we can comply with our partners’ various vaccination and testing protocols, and safely and efficiently operate our business.”

The text of the email was revealed by Outkick in a Friday post.

Early in the pandemic, ESPN took close note of employees and their coronavirus status. In December of last year, ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt announced that he was taking a break from hosting SportsCenter because he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Only a few weeks ago, the network’s Kirk Herbstreit told fans that he “still can’t taste or smell” thanks to his bout with the virus.

“Been 5 months since I tested positive for Covid,” Herbstreit tweeted. “Still can’t taste or smell. Anyone else experience this?? Did it ever come back?? Haven’t tasted a meal since late December. After 5 months…is this my new normal or will taste and smell come back?”

In April, the network teamed up with Bristol Health to sponsor a drive-thru coronavirus vaccine clinic near its North Campus in Bristol, Connecticut.

