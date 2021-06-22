https://100percentfedup.com/ethics-expert-slams-biden-claims-all-top-jobs-are-going-to-children-and-spouses-of-friends/

For four years under Trump, Democrats and the media claimed that Trump was going to use the White House to enrich his family and friends.

Now Joe Biden is president, and according to one ethics expert, that is exactly what Biden is doing.

It’s just another classic case of projection from the left.

The New York Post reports:

Biden admin nepotism ‘royally sucks’ and may be illegal, says ex-US ethics chief

The US government’s former ethics chief is slamming the Biden administration for a potentially “illegal” nepotism spree, saying that it “royally sucks” and is “a real ‘f— you’” to ethical governance.

Walter Shaub, director of the US Office of Government Ethics from 2013 to 2017, gained fame for frequently faulting the Trump administration, but turned his fire on President Biden on Friday.

“I’m sorry, I know some folks don’t like hearing any criticism of him. But this royally sucks. I’m disgusted. A lot of us worked hard to tee him up to restore ethics to government and believed the promises. This is a real ‘f— you’ to us—and government ethics,” Shaub tweeted.

Shaub was responding to reports that many children, spouses and siblings of top Biden aides got official jobs — despite harsh criticism of President Donald Trump for naming his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as unpaid White House advisers.

See Shaub’s tweets below:

I’m sorry, I know some folks don’t like hearing any criticism of him. But this royally sucks. I’m disgusted. A lot of us worked hard to tee him up to restore ethics to government and believed the promises. This is a a real “fuck you” to us—and government ethics. https://t.co/NRuc7hpOHi — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

EVEN THE F-ING HEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL, WHO IS SUPPOSED TO BE KEEPING THEM HONEST, HAS A CHILD WHO’S A RECENT COLLEGE GRAD WORKING IN THE ADMINISTRATION. AND THE SPOUSE OF THE WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF, FOR CRYING OUT LOUD. This is ridiculous. What a fucking failure. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

And the media will look the other way because they’re almost all part of Biden’s party.

