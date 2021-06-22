https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/559612-fifth-person-pleads-guilty-in-capitol-riot

A Tennessee man on Tuesday became the fifth person to plead guilty for their involvement in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

According to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for D.C., Bryan Wayne Ivey agreed to plead guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing inside a Capitol building, violating a federal law that forbids violent entry and disorderly conduct.

As part of the agreement, Ivey agreed to pay $500 in restitution for the nearly $1.5 million in damages that were caused by the riot. The other three charges against him were dropped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ivey was arrested in Cookeville, Tenn., on March 4 on additional charges of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, disorderly conduct on restricted grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

He faces up to six months in prison as well as a fine of up to $5,000.

According to prosecutors, Ivey traveled to D.C. on Jan. 6 to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally that took place before rioters broke into the Capitol. He did not initially attend the protest as it was apparently too crowded.

However, after the police barricades were broken through, Ivey walked towards the Senate Wing Door of the Capitol and observed a rioter breaking a window with a riot shield. According to prosecutors, Ivey walked through the window, knowing that he was not permitted to enter, and waved other rioters to enter.

Ivey spent about 35 minutes inside the Capitol, mostly inside the Rotunda. He recorded multiple videos once inside, though prosecutors stated that he deleted all videos and photos from inside and outside the Capitol that he had taken on Jan. 6 on his cell phone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

