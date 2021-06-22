https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/fighting-back-mike-lindell-launches-mystore-compete-amazon/

In case you missed the announcement, Mike Lindell is fighting back!

After he was canceled by retailers, Mike Lindell is starting his own online store: MyStore.com

**Use code TGP at checkout and you’ll save up to 66%, plus Gateway Pundit will benefit)**

MyStore is going to rival Amazon, Mike says.

TRENDING: Colorado Mayor Bans Pledge Of Allegiance At Board Meetings — Then Gets Triggered After Members Recite It Anyway, Threatens To Remove Them (VIDEO)

Watch Mike talk about it on Steve Bannon’s Warroom:

Business Insider has what Mike said:

“For years entrepreneurs and inventors have come to me with products and ideas. They don’t know how to market them, and I haven’t had the time to show them,” Lindell said in a video on the site.

“I am going to put vetted products from great entrepreneurs on here, like you see a sampling of them here today, that are going to change this country,” he continued.

“We’re finally going to be able to see these products and be able to get these great entrepreneurs, their great ideas, out to you, the public.”

The site also proclaims that there are “hundreds” of products coming soon, and it includes a link to a form for people to submit applications for “products ready for market.”

If you want to support Mike and Gateway Pundit, use code TGP at checkout.

You’ll get a discount, too!

Click here to go to MyStore.com

That discount code works at MyPillow.com also.

Put “TGP” in the “promo code” box when you check out: 

You may not know that MyPillow.com has much more than pillows.

There are also:


MyPillow Dog Beds are made with the same patented fill as a MyPillow to help keep your dog cool and comfortable. The inner bed and removable, zippered cover are both washable and dryable. MyPillow Dog Beds come with a limited 10-year warranty.

Click here to see more of MyPillow Dog Beds!

Mike’s MySlippers are wonderful to wear.

Mike says: “When I created my new MySlippers I wanted it to have everything you could need in a slipper. I wanted a slipper that was more comfortable than anything before it but also durable enough to wear all day, indoors and outdoors. That’s why I developed an exclusive 3-tier cushioning system that combines two layers of foam with a patented impact gel to keep you from wanting to ever take them off. But I didn’t stop there, I finished my MySlippers with beautiful leather suede, cozy faux fur linings and an indoor/outdoor sole. I guarantee these will be the most comfortable slippers you’ll ever own!”

Click here to see MySlippers!

And MyPillow’s beach towels are:

To get discounts and help support Gateway Pundit, use this code at checkout: TGP

Thank you for supporting Gateway Pundit and Mike Lindell!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...