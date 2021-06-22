https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/22/florida-state-university-vaccine-proof-requirement-enrollment-was-error/

Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) said Monday an apparent requirement by Florida State University (FSU) for students to show proof of coronavirus vaccination violates state law.

Writing to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and FSU President John Thrasher, Sabatini said students in the College of Music “are being forced to show proof of vaccination before the Fall semester begins in violation of Florida law.”

DeSantis recently signed legislation barring corporations or government entities from requiring a vaccination as a condition to receive a service or do business.

“This requirement is unconscionable and illegal,” Sabatini wrote, citing DeSantis’s Executive Order 21-81 and Section 381.00316 of Florida law. The latter imposes a $5,000 fine for each violation, the state representative wrote.

“This mandate at Florida State University must be eliminated immediately to avoid violating Florida law and to protect the privacy of our students,” Sabatini wrote.

“The medical freedom and privacy of Florida’s students must be protected. I ask that you please put an end to this illegal mandate,” he wrote to DeSantis and Thrasher.

In a statement to Breitbart News, College of Music Dean Todd Queen said the email was sent because a music therapy course “includes practical educational experiences inside a local hospital,” and Queen said the email was “erroneously stating the course required a COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] vaccination.”

“This information was incorrect. Neither FSU nor the hospital requires COVID-19 vaccination for students. The students enrolled in the course have been notified of the error,” Queen said.

“FSU and the music therapy program respect all students’ rights to privacy and regret the error.”

“We have have to fight woke institution everyday to ensure the protection of our rights,” Sabatini told Breitbart News.

“FSU did the right thing when they got caught. The truth is, we shouldn’t have to catch them at all.”

