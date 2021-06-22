https://www.oann.com/fmr-green-beret-reportedly-contacted-by-people-who-claim-fbi-recruited-them-as-informants-ahead-of-jan-6-protest/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fmr-green-beret-reportedly-contacted-by-people-who-claim-fbi-recruited-them-as-informants-ahead-of-jan-6-protest
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:20 PM PT – Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A former Green Beret says he’s been in contact with people who claim the FBI tried to recruit them as informants prior to January 6. One America’s Zach Petersen has more.
