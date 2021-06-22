https://www.oann.com/former-presidential-candidate-andrew-yang-concedes-in-nyc-mayoral-race/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=former-presidential-candidate-andrew-yang-concedes-in-nyc-mayoral-race
Democratic New York City Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang speaks to the media, during the New York City primary mayoral election, in New York City, U.S., June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
June 23, 2021
(Reuters) – Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang conceded the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday after early results showed him in a distant fourth place among more than a dozen Democrats seeking their party’s nomination.
“I am a numbers guy,” Yang, once seen as the front-runner, told supporters. “And I am not going to be the next mayor of New York city based on upon the numbers that have come in tonight. I am conceding this race.”
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Christopher Cushing)