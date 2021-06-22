https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/559625-georgia-counties-receive-payments-for-legal-costs-in-trump-election

Two Georgia counties have received payments to cover attorney fees incurred due to a lawsuit filed by former President TrumpDonald TrumpWhat blue wave? A close look at Texas today tells of a different story Democrats go down to the wire with Manchin Trump’s former bodyguard investigated in NY prosectors’ probe: report MORE.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Cobb and DeKalb counties have been paid funds to cover legal costs tsustained in connection to Trump’s fruitless lawsuit that sought to overturn President Biden Joe BidenMilitary must better understand sexual assaults to combat them The Hill’s Equilibrium — Presented by NextEra Energy — Tasmanian devil wipes out penguin population On The Money: Democrats make full-court press on expanded child tax credit | White House confident Congress will raise debt ceiling MORE’s victory in the state.

The Cobb County Board of Elections last week was paid $15,554 to finance its legal costs through June 1, according to the Journal-Constitution, which cited the county’s attorney.

Additionally, a DeKalb court brief filed on Monday revealed that the “plaintiffs, through counsel, have provided payment for the full amount of attorneys’ fees” the county sought, the Journal-Constitution reported.

The news of the two counties receiving payments comes after they filed motions in January requesting almost $20,000 in attorney fees from Trump and the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, David Shafer, as compensation for their roles in the litigation.

DeKalb County requested $6,105 in funds, and Cobb County asked for $10,875.

“The two motions [for attorneys’ fees] have been withdrawn.There was no settlement agreement,” Trump’s attorney Randy Evans told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“The taxpayers in DeKalb and Cobb have been fully reimbursed. There are no other details because there are no other details,” Evans added.

Evans is reportedly representing the former president, his campaign and Shafer in the lawsuit.

An attorney for Cobb County confirmed to the Journal-Constitution that Evans’ law firm paid the compensation.

Evans, however, would not reveal who paid Trump’s fees. He denied that the former president financed the compensation.

Trump and Shafer in December filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court, naming 15 county election supervisors, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and the state election board as defendants.

Trump ultimately withdrew the lawsuit in January.

The Hill reached out to Evans and the Cobb and DeKalb County Boards of Elections for comment.

