https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/g7-the-great-reset

During President Joe Biden’s recent G7 presser, the president made several comments that clearly show his administration is dedicated to moving the Great Reset forward as quickly as possible — likely in low and middle-income countries first.

On “The Glenn Beck Radio Program,” Glenn explained how the stated “top priorities” of the G7 — like equity, inclusive global economic recovery, and fighting climate change — show a “gigantic development” forward for the World Economic Forum’s master plan.

Watch the video clip below to learn more:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

