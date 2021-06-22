http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/lkV514FJ7YE/google-faces-eu-antitrust-probe-of-alleged-ad-tech-abuses-11624355128

Google is being investigated by the EU over allegedly anticompetitive practices around the brokering of advertisements and sharing of user data with advertisers.

Photo: alain jocard/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

