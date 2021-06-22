http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cr7z32C9Gv0/Google-funded-research-carried-Wuhan-linked-scientist-Peter-Daszaks-charity.html
REVEALED: Google funded virus research carried out by Wuhan-linked scientist Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance for over a decade
- Google’s charity arm, Google.org, has provided financial backing for research and studies carried out by Peter Daszak and his EcoHealth Alliance charity
- The financial ties, which were first reported by The National Pulse , are disclosed in various scientific studies dating back to at least 2010
- Google on Tuesday issued a statement saying the ‘one-off philanthropic grants’ were years old and had nothing to do with COVID
- ‘We have engaged precisely zero times with this organization on any work related to COVID or the Wuhan lab,’ a Google spokesperson said
- Daszak has faced intense scrutiny since it emerged that his charity previously worked with the Wuhan lab accused of being the source of COVID-19
- He has been removed from the COVID-19 commission looking into the origins of the pandemic after it emerged that he tried to gag the Wuhan lab leak theory
- It was not immediately clear how much funding Google has provided over the last decade to Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance
Google’s charity arm, Google.org, has provided financial backing for research and studies carried out by Peter Daszak and his New York-based EcoHealth Alliance dating back to 2010, it has been revealed
Google funded research carried out by Wuhan-linked scientist Peter Daszak and his charity for more than a decade, it has been revealed.
The tech giant’s charity arm, Google.org, has repeatedly provided financial backing for research and studies carried out by scandal-hit Daszak and his New York-based EcoHealth Alliance.
The financial ties, which were first reported by The National Pulse, are disclosed in various scientific studies between 2010 and 2018.
The studies are not related to COVID-19 or the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Google on Tuesday issued a statement saying: ‘These are ludicrous and baseless conspiracy theories.’
‘The one-off philanthropic grants referenced are years old and had nothing to do with COVID,’ a Google spokesperson said.
‘We have engaged precisely zero times with this organization on any work related to COVID or the Wuhan lab.’
Daszak has faced intense scrutiny since it emerged that his charity previously worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology – the lab accused of being the source of the COVID-19 outbreak.
EcoHealth Alliance, which was given $39 million from the Pentagon between 2013 and 2020, has also provided funding to the Wuhan lab for its coronavirus research over the years.
The British scientist has since been removed from the COVID-19 commission looking into the origins of the pandemic after it emerged that he initially tried to gag the Wuhan lab leak theory.
A 2010 study on bat flaviviruses that lists Daszak as a co-author credits Google.org for an unspecified amount of funding
EcoHealth Alliance researchers authored a report on a 2018 study that noted it was ‘made possible’ by Google.org’s funding
A 2010 study on bat flaviviruses that lists Daszak as a co-author credits Google.org for an unspecified amount of funding.
That study was also funded by the National Institutes of Health and the United States Agency for International Development’s emerging pandemic threat program.
A study published in 2014 on henipavirus spillover into human populations also lists Daszak as a co-author.
In the acknowledgement section of the study, it says: ‘Metabiota/Global Viral’s role in this study was supported by Google.org, the Skoll Foundation and in particular the US Agency for
International Development; USAID’s funding was made possible by the generous support of the American people through the USAID Emerging Pandemic Threats PREDICT program.’
Similarly, a 2015 paper on herpes lists Daszak and also credits Google.org for its support.
More recently, EcoHealth Alliance researchers authored a report on a 2018 study that looked at ‘perceptions associated with transmission of pathogens with pandemic potential in highly exposed human populations at the animal-human interface’.
The report noted it was ‘made possible’ by Google.org’s funding.
A study published in 2014 on henipavirus spillover into human populations also lists Daszak as a co-author and acknowledged funding from Google
Similarly, a 2015 paper on herpes lists Daszak and also credits Google.org for its support
The British scientist has since been removed from the COVID-19 commission looking into the origins of the pandemic after it emerged that he initially tried to gag the Wuhan lab leak theory
The revelation that Google funded Daszak’s research has been slammed by former political advisor Steve Hilton as ‘shocking’ and one of the ‘biggest scandals’ of the century.
Hilton claims Google and other big tech firms have been active in trying to silence the lab leak theory.
‘It’s honestly one of the biggest scandals for, I don’t know, a hundred years.’ Hilton told Fox News Primetime on Monday.
‘I can’t think of a bigger one.
‘It’s a really shocking story, and it just adds to this increasingly big mountain of evidence that we have got a massive establishment cover-up going on because the people at the heart of this know what they did.
‘People like Peter Daszak, people like (Dr Anthony) Fauci himself who, of course, initiated the work that Daszak then sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to make bat coronaviruses more airborne and more transmissible and more infectious to the human respiratory system – (a theory) we now know as the most likely origin of the pandemic.
‘They’re covering it up because they know they’ve got a guilty conscience.’
The revelation that Google funded Daszak’s research has been slammed by former political advisor Steve Hilton as ‘shocking’ and one of the ‘biggest scandals’ of the century
While China has tried to insist the virus originated elsewhere, academics, politicians and the media have begun to contemplate the possibility it escaped from the WIV – raising suspicions that Chinese officials simply hid evidence of the early spread
It comes as Daszak was removed from the commission looking at the origins of the pandemic after helping to secretly denounce the lab leak theory while failing to mention his close ties to the Wuhan lab.
His departure from the UN-backed Lancet commission into the virus’s origins was revealed on its website.
It quietly added a sentence in brackets above his biography, saying ‘recused from Commission work on the origins of the pandemic.’
No further information on Daszak’s departure was given.
Daszak was one of 28 experts from around the world asked to analyze how best to respond to the pandemic. The panel comprised leading global figures in public health, economics, philanthropy, diplomacy and politics.
It is organized by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.
He helped organize a letter published in prestigious medical journal The Lancet that was signed by 27 scientists, including Daszak himself, that denounced the lab leak claim as a ‘conspiracy theory,’ and ‘nonscientific’.
Daszak’s presence on a number of bodies investigating the origins of COVID has proved controversial because of his links to the Wuhan Institute and its chief researcher Dr Shi Zhengli – dubbed ‘Batwoman’.
THE WUHAN LEAK THEORY: Did Covid originate in Chinese lab?
The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been collecting numerous coronaviruses from bats ever since the SARS outbreak in 2002.
They have also published papers describing how these bat viruses have interacted with human cells.
US Embassy staff visited the lab in 2018 and ‘had grave safety concerns’ over the protocols which were being observed at the facility.
The lab is just eight miles from the Huanan wet market which is where the first cluster of infections erupted in Wuhan.
The market is just a few hundred yards from another lab called the Wuhan Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (WHCDC).
The WHCDC kept disease-ridden animals in its labs, including some 605 bats.
Those who support the theory argue that Covid-19 could have leaked from either or both of these facilities and spread to the wet market.
Most argue that this would have been a virus they were studying rather than one which was engineered.
Last year a bombshell paper from the Beijing-sponsored South China University of Technology recounted how bats once attacked a researcher at the WHCDC and ‘blood of bat was on his skin.’
The report says: ‘Genome sequences from patients were 96% or 89% identical to the Bat CoV ZC45 coronavirus originally found in Rhinolophus affinis (intermediate horseshoe bat).’
It describes how the only native bats are found around 600 miles away from the Wuhan seafood market and that the probability of bats flying from Yunnan and Zhejiang provinces was minimal.
In addition there is little to suggest the local populace eat the bats as evidenced by testimonies of 31 residents and 28 visitors.
Instead the authors point to research being carried out within 300 yards at the WHCDC.
One of the researchers at the WHCDC described quarantining himself for two weeks after a bat’s blood got on his skin, according to the report. That same man also quarantined himself after a bat urinated on him.
And he also mentions discovering a live tick from a bat – parasites known for their ability to pass infections through a host animal’s blood.
‘The WHCDC was also adjacent to the Union Hospital (Figure 1, bottom) where the first group of doctors were infected during this epidemic.’ The report says.
‘It is plausible that the virus leaked around and some of them contaminated the initial patients in this epidemic, though solid proofs are needed in future study.’