http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cr7z32C9Gv0/Google-funded-research-carried-Wuhan-linked-scientist-Peter-Daszaks-charity.html

Google’s charity arm, Google.org, has provided financial backing for research and studies carried out by Peter Daszak and his New York-based EcoHealth Alliance dating back to 2010, it has been revealed

Google funded research carried out by Wuhan-linked scientist Peter Daszak and his charity for more than a decade, it has been revealed.

The tech giant’s charity arm, Google.org, has repeatedly provided financial backing for research and studies carried out by scandal-hit Daszak and his New York-based EcoHealth Alliance.

The financial ties, which were first reported by The National Pulse, are disclosed in various scientific studies between 2010 and 2018.

The studies are not related to COVID-19 or the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Google on Tuesday issued a statement saying: ‘These are ludicrous and baseless conspiracy theories.’

‘The one-off philanthropic grants referenced are years old and had nothing to do with COVID,’ a Google spokesperson said.

‘We have engaged precisely zero times with this organization on any work related to COVID or the Wuhan lab.’

Daszak has faced intense scrutiny since it emerged that his charity previously worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology – the lab accused of being the source of the COVID-19 outbreak.

EcoHealth Alliance, which was given $39 million from the Pentagon between 2013 and 2020, has also provided funding to the Wuhan lab for its coronavirus research over the years.

The British scientist has since been removed from the COVID-19 commission looking into the origins of the pandemic after it emerged that he initially tried to gag the Wuhan lab leak theory.

A 2010 study on bat flaviviruses that lists Daszak as a co-author credits Google.org for an unspecified amount of funding

EcoHealth Alliance researchers authored a report on a 2018 study that noted it was ‘made possible’ by Google.org’s funding

A 2010 study on bat flaviviruses that lists Daszak as a co-author credits Google.org for an unspecified amount of funding.

That study was also funded by the National Institutes of Health and the United States Agency for International Development’s emerging pandemic threat program.

A study published in 2014 on henipavirus spillover into human populations also lists Daszak as a co-author.

In the acknowledgement section of the study, it says: ‘Metabiota/Global Viral’s role in this study was supported by Google.org, the Skoll Foundation and in particular the US Agency for

International Development; USAID’s funding was made possible by the generous support of the American people through the USAID Emerging Pandemic Threats PREDICT program.’

Similarly, a 2015 paper on herpes lists Daszak and also credits Google.org for its support.

More recently, EcoHealth Alliance researchers authored a report on a 2018 study that looked at ‘perceptions associated with transmission of pathogens with pandemic potential in highly exposed human populations at the animal-human interface’.

The report noted it was ‘made possible’ by Google.org’s funding.

A study published in 2014 on henipavirus spillover into human populations also lists Daszak as a co-author and acknowledged funding from Google

Similarly, a 2015 paper on herpes lists Daszak and also credits Google.org for its support

The British scientist has since been removed from the COVID-19 commission looking into the origins of the pandemic after it emerged that he initially tried to gag the Wuhan lab leak theory

The revelation that Google funded Daszak’s research has been slammed by former political advisor Steve Hilton as ‘shocking’ and one of the ‘biggest scandals’ of the century.

Hilton claims Google and other big tech firms have been active in trying to silence the lab leak theory.

‘It’s honestly one of the biggest scandals for, I don’t know, a hundred years.’ Hilton told Fox News Primetime on Monday.

‘I can’t think of a bigger one.

‘It’s a really shocking story, and it just adds to this increasingly big mountain of evidence that we have got a massive establishment cover-up going on because the people at the heart of this know what they did.

‘People like Peter Daszak, people like (Dr Anthony) Fauci himself who, of course, initiated the work that Daszak then sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to make bat coronaviruses more airborne and more transmissible and more infectious to the human respiratory system – (a theory) we now know as the most likely origin of the pandemic.

‘They’re covering it up because they know they’ve got a guilty conscience.’

The revelation that Google funded Daszak’s research has been slammed by former political advisor Steve Hilton as ‘shocking’ and one of the ‘biggest scandals’ of the century

While China has tried to insist the virus originated elsewhere, academics, politicians and the media have begun to contemplate the possibility it escaped from the WIV – raising suspicions that Chinese officials simply hid evidence of the early spread

It comes as Daszak was removed from the commission looking at the origins of the pandemic after helping to secretly denounce the lab leak theory while failing to mention his close ties to the Wuhan lab.

His departure from the UN-backed Lancet commission into the virus’s origins was revealed on its website.

It quietly added a sentence in brackets above his biography, saying ‘recused from Commission work on the origins of the pandemic.’

No further information on Daszak’s departure was given.

Daszak was one of 28 experts from around the world asked to analyze how best to respond to the pandemic. The panel comprised leading global figures in public health, economics, philanthropy, diplomacy and politics.

It is organized by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

He helped organize a letter published in prestigious medical journal The Lancet that was signed by 27 scientists, including Daszak himself, that denounced the lab leak claim as a ‘conspiracy theory,’ and ‘nonscientific’.

Daszak’s presence on a number of bodies investigating the origins of COVID has proved controversial because of his links to the Wuhan Institute and its chief researcher Dr Shi Zhengli – dubbed ‘Batwoman’.