Vice President Harris returned to the Senate chamber on Tuesday to cast a tiebreaking vote, confirming President BidenJoe BidenMilitary must better understand sexual assaults to combat them The Hill’s Equilibrium — Presented by NextEra Energy — Tasmanian devil wipes out penguin population On The Money: Democrats make full-court press on expanded child tax credit | White House confident Congress will raise debt ceiling MORE‘s nominee for the director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

Senators voted 50-50 along party lines to confirm Kiran Ahuja as OMP director after her confirmation was held up by Senate Republicans over her support for abortion rights and focus on critical race theory.

Harris ultimately sealed the confirmation, stating, “On this vote, the ‘yeas’ are 50 [and] the ‘nays’ are 50. The Senate being equally and evenly divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative. The nomination is confirmed … and the president will immediately be notified of the Senate’s action.”



Earlier on Tuesday, Harris cast the tiebreaking vote to advance Ahuja’s nomination after the chamber was again split 50-50 along party lines.

Ahuja, who previously served as chief of staff at OMP under the Obama administration and worked in the Obama White House as executive director of the Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, will be the 13th OPM director. She was nominated for the role in February.

The tiebreaking vote was Harris’s fourth overall as vice president and second for a Biden nominee.

In April, Harris broke a tie to advance Colin Kahl’s nomination to be under secretary of Defense for policy, sparking a final vote in the full chamber.

Ahuja’s confirmation comes after an effort by Senate Republicans, spearheaded by Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleySenate Republicans: Newly proposed ATF rules could pave way for national gun registry Eliminate family and child poverty: Richard Nixon may help in today’s debate GOP divided over bills targeting tech giants MORE (R-Mo.), to hold up her confirmation.

Hawley, during Ahuja’s confirmation hearing, said he was concerned that the then-nominee would integrate critical race theory into federal directives.

Critical race theory is an academic concept that argues racism is a social construct that influences and is embedded in U.S. legal systems and government policies.

He focused extensively on Ahuja’s support of Boston University professor Ibram X. Kendi, whose work has been under scrutiny by conservatives for appearing to advance critical race theory, according to The Washington Post.

Other lawmakers said they were opposed to Ahuja because of her support for abortion rights.

The Senate was scheduled to hold a preliminary vote on Ahuja’s nomination last week, but Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerHeatwaves don’t lie: Telling the truth about climate change Schumer backing plan to add dental, vision and hearing coverage to Medicare Centrists gain foothold in infrastructure talks; cyber attacks at center of Biden-Putin meeting MORE (D-N.Y.) ultimately delayed the vote because two Democrats were unable to be present on the floor “because of serious illnesses in their families.”

Schumer did not reveal which members were absent, but Sens. Gary Peters Gary PetersThis week: Senate set for voting rights fight Lawmakers rally around cyber legislation following string of attacks Absences force Senate to punt vote on Biden nominee MORE (D-Mich.) and Cory Booker Cory BookerThis week: Senate set for voting rights fight Congress must act to correct flaws in the First Step Act Democrats introduce resolution apologizing to LGBT community for government discrimination MORE (D-N.J.) both missed an early vote in the Senate that day.

The delay underscored the razor-thin majority in the Senate, where no vote from either party can be spared.

