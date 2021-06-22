https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/22/host-of-the-hills-rising-wants-to-compare-sen-sheldon-whitehouses-historically-homogeneous-beach-club-with-mar-a-lago-gets-his-wish/

The topic of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s elite, historically homogeneous beach club came up Tuesday on The Hill’s “Rising,” and host Colin Rogero slammed Donald Trump Jr. for weighing in on the topic and expressed his wish to know how diverse Mar-a-Lago is. You have to watch until the end for The Spectator’s Amber Athey to get a word in, but when she does, it’s epic.

I appeared on @thehill‘s Rising this morning to talk about Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s membership in a whites-only club. Watch what happens when one of the hosts tries to accuse Donald Trump of not having a diverse membership at his country clubs…https://t.co/az31XZrtKz pic.twitter.com/77eyrrwUxa — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) June 22, 2021

So you got like.. 3 words in — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2021

Three good words.

Cold pitcher of water on those two ridiculous peacocks 😂😂😂

Great job 👍 — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) June 22, 2021

Two babbling hacks tryna’ dunk on Trump & Trump Jr but get CRUSHED by @amber_athey

So delicious to watch, it must be fattening! — Mark (@boxhall) June 22, 2021

Well played — CONSUL Ins (@ConSulInsurance) June 22, 2021

Skinny jeans guys just got smoked. — Steve Sickman (@SteveSickman) June 22, 2021

🔥🔥🔥 — Duy Tran (@_duytran_) June 22, 2021

ROASTED — Nick (@NickAtNight128) June 22, 2021

Amazing job shutting down that diversion — jay (@DoubleJJB) June 22, 2021

He lives rent-free in their hands. They’re incapable of discussing anything bad without circling it back to Trump. — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) June 22, 2021

“ Oh, we were dead wrong again, not important, lets move on” — peterock (@jerrysjam14) June 22, 2021

I love that they just ignore your answer and just try to move on. — Dave Gray (@docgray81) June 22, 2021

Journalism in 2021: We’ll assume something terrible without evidence and then are left speechless when we’re proven wrong with actual evidence. Rising is dead now that Krystal and Saagar are gone. — Curtis Hall (@curtisphall) June 22, 2021

You absolutely clobbered these two guys with that. They were giddy about their little conversation until you made the factual statement. TY! — mSm (@MuscleSport_LLC) June 22, 2021

Great job Amber! — APSCarolina✨ (@apscarolina) June 22, 2021

They didn’t want that smoke 😂 — Winchester 101 🇺🇸 (@winchester_101) June 22, 2021

That was brutal, it was epic, and it was awesome. — Steven Matthews (@ReturnToFocus) June 22, 2021

Hold up … PolitiFact says what Athey said is “mostly false” — Donald Trump didn’t sue; he opened the club to Jews and African Americans without going to court, “making it different from most private clubs in Palm Beach.”

Related:

‘Adorable deflection’! Sen. Whitehouse’s colorful attempt to change the subject gets ROASTED on a Twitter mockery spit https://t.co/2pfntokAxs — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 22, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

