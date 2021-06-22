https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/22/host-of-the-hills-rising-wants-to-compare-sen-sheldon-whitehouses-historically-homogeneous-beach-club-with-mar-a-lago-gets-his-wish/

The topic of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s elite, historically homogeneous beach club came up Tuesday on The Hill’s “Rising,” and host Colin Rogero slammed Donald Trump Jr. for weighing in on the topic and expressed his wish to know how diverse Mar-a-Lago is. You have to watch until the end for The Spectator’s Amber Athey to get a word in, but when she does, it’s epic.

Three good words.

Hold up … PolitiFact says what Athey said is “mostly false” — Donald Trump didn’t sue; he opened the club to Jews and African Americans without going to court, “making it different from most private clubs in Palm Beach.”

