https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/22/host-of-the-hills-rising-wants-to-compare-sen-sheldon-whitehouses-historically-homogeneous-beach-club-with-mar-a-lago-gets-his-wish/
The topic of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s elite, historically homogeneous beach club came up Tuesday on The Hill’s “Rising,” and host Colin Rogero slammed Donald Trump Jr. for weighing in on the topic and expressed his wish to know how diverse Mar-a-Lago is. You have to watch until the end for The Spectator’s Amber Athey to get a word in, but when she does, it’s epic.
I appeared on @thehill‘s Rising this morning to talk about Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s membership in a whites-only club.
Watch what happens when one of the hosts tries to accuse Donald Trump of not having a diverse membership at his country clubs…https://t.co/az31XZrtKz pic.twitter.com/77eyrrwUxa
— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) June 22, 2021
So you got like.. 3 words in
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2021
Three good words.
— Rob G (@NYYFan63) June 22, 2021
Cold pitcher of water on those two ridiculous peacocks 😂😂😂
Great job 👍
— WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) June 22, 2021
— Oscar 🥀 (@RandomFLDude) June 22, 2021
Two babbling hacks tryna’ dunk on Trump & Trump Jr but get CRUSHED by @amber_athey
So delicious to watch, it must be fattening!
— Mark (@boxhall) June 22, 2021
— Meni (@vipstrippers) June 22, 2021
Well played
— CONSUL Ins (@ConSulInsurance) June 22, 2021
Skinny jeans guys just got smoked.
— Steve Sickman (@SteveSickman) June 22, 2021
🔥🔥🔥
— Duy Tran (@_duytran_) June 22, 2021
— Drache ‘Neanderthal Thinker’ Energie (@feignedidentity) June 22, 2021
ROASTED
— Nick (@NickAtNight128) June 22, 2021
— Jurisprudent (@The_Law_Suit) June 22, 2021
Amazing job shutting down that diversion
— jay (@DoubleJJB) June 22, 2021
— 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗜𝘀 𝗔 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 (@LifeIsATest1776) June 22, 2021
He lives rent-free in their hands. They’re incapable of discussing anything bad without circling it back to Trump.
— Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) June 22, 2021
“ Oh, we were dead wrong again, not important, lets move on”
— peterock (@jerrysjam14) June 22, 2021
I love that they just ignore your answer and just try to move on.
— Dave Gray (@docgray81) June 22, 2021
Journalism in 2021: We’ll assume something terrible without evidence and then are left speechless when we’re proven wrong with actual evidence. Rising is dead now that Krystal and Saagar are gone.
— Curtis Hall (@curtisphall) June 22, 2021
You absolutely clobbered these two guys with that. They were giddy about their little conversation until you made the factual statement. TY!
— mSm (@MuscleSport_LLC) June 22, 2021
Great job Amber!
— APSCarolina✨ (@apscarolina) June 22, 2021
They didn’t want that smoke 😂
— Winchester 101 🇺🇸 (@winchester_101) June 22, 2021
That was brutal, it was epic, and it was awesome.
— Steven Matthews (@ReturnToFocus) June 22, 2021
Hold up … PolitiFact says what Athey said is “mostly false” — Donald Trump didn’t sue; he opened the club to Jews and African Americans without going to court, “making it different from most private clubs in Palm Beach.”
Related:
‘Adorable deflection’! Sen. Whitehouse’s colorful attempt to change the subject gets ROASTED on a Twitter mockery spit https://t.co/2pfntokAxs
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 22, 2021