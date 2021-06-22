https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/iceland-volcano-erupts/
Volcano eruption as seen from Reykjavik. Iceland.
( The church in the foreground is Hallgrimskirkja )
Video YT Relaxing Bliss. #Volcano #Iceland pic.twitter.com/zuz6vqT3Vl
— Erika 🔭 (@_AstroErika) June 22, 2021
Lava glowed from inside an egg-shaped lobe at a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, in incredible footage from the scene at a volcano in Geldingadalir. https://t.co/swSo6fP7d1 pic.twitter.com/IAmgO8DXZB
— ABC News (@ABC) June 21, 2021